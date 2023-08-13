If you get really really deep down inside your heart, what do you find there? Deep within our heart is the core of what we are each all about. What is deep within us shapes our world view and our experiences as we journey through life.

The title of a Sunday School that I taught several years back was “Authentic Joy.” It began as just another lesson, but as I continued to prepare the message, it hit me that this concept should really be important to each of us.