If you get really really deep down inside your heart, what do you find there? Deep within our heart is the core of what we are each all about. What is deep within us shapes our world view and our experiences as we journey through life.
The title of a Sunday School that I taught several years back was “Authentic Joy.” It began as just another lesson, but as I continued to prepare the message, it hit me that this concept should really be important to each of us.
Do you have authentic joy in your life? Do you have joy at all? All of us have ups and downs, but some people’s “default” mode is up and other’s default mode is “down.” As you are reading this you can think of individuals who fall into both categories.
You might be able to hide your core from most of those who know you, but given enough time with a person they can determine if you have an abundance of joy deep within you or if your joy tank is running on empty.
I believe that we were created to experience life with joy. I understand that the paths that some people have to take on their journey can make finding joy difficult. Nevertheless, life is 10% what happens and 90% how we respond. In other words, there are days where joy is easy and there are days when you almost have to manufacture joy from nothing.
Some people rely on another or others to get their joy and some people’s joy starts from within. The more joy you have, the better your days will be.
The key to the lesson was “authentic” joy. Authenticity includes transparency. Authentic joy is vastly different from plastic joy. Do you know someone who comes across as plastic? It can be illustrated by a forced smile that does not reflect true joy from within. Sometimes you can see it in their eyes. The eyes are the pathway to the soul. It is hard for them to lie.
Authentic joy does not come from material belongings. If material belongings were the true measure of authentic joy than the wealthy would all be happy and the unwealthy sad. Often the wealthiest are the most unhappy. Material items can bring a temporary joy, but authentic joy from within is a long term attitude.
Who do you know who has an authentic joy? What does that person have that causes them to have this trait? Some people have such an abundance of authentic joy that it spills out of them onto others. Their joy is truly contagious.
What robs us of authentic joy? The lesson provided two enemies.
The first enemy is entitlement. Exactly what are you entitled to? How you answer this question will drive your daily attitude. Entitlement sets the bar high by taking the perspective that you deserve something or somethings. If that something occurs then you are satisfied. If the something does not occur, your expectations are not met and you lose your joy. We believe we deserve something more than we get.
Entitlement is an inward view that is focused on oneself. It begins with focusing on yourself. I am entitled to have such and such. In today’s world the word, right or wrong, it is often connected with a younger generation that feels things should be given to them rather than the older generation who feel they had to work hard for what they received.
The second enemy of joy is comparison. We live in a world of looking at others. We can’t help it. We see what others have and we think “I need one of those also.” Or we get jealous because we don’t have one. If we could just live life in our own lane and not worry about the lane next to us, we would experience life with more joy.
Whether you are happy with what you have or unhappy with what you don’t have, you still have the same things.
You lose joy when you look at others and compare. It can completely take the wind out of your sails. You may feel you are doing good, but then you see that someone else is doing better. Let me tell you something, there is always someone doing better.
Authentic joy does not prevent depression or down times, but it does eventually outshine it. Usually sooner rather than later. Authentic joy is deeper and more powerful than a unwanted event or a bad day. It does not ebb and flow with our circumstances. Authentic joy is not found in immediate gratification, but living life aware of the big picture.
The Bible tells us at James 1:2-4, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”
Ideas to help live a more joyful life would include Journaling your joy. Write down positive things that happen in your life. You can begin a “thankful” journal. Each day write down something you are thankful for. Find joy in what you have, because, truth be known, you have a lot.
Write positive notes to others to lift them up. Your notes will bring joy to others. You never know how powerful your notes may be. On occasion write positive notes to yourself and leave them out around the house.
My challenge to you is to live a life with authentic joy that begins deep down in your heart. If I could give you a permanent shot or a prescription to cause this authentic joy to live within you, I would do so. It could change your world forever. Unfortunately you are going to have to make this decision yourself.
Carry with you an attitude of gratitude. Don’t live with an “entitlement” expectation. Focus on being the best you you can be and not on what others have.
May your heart be so filled with authentic joy that it contagiously spills over to others you come into contact with.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
