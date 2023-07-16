Today is the oldest I have ever been in my entire life. Is this the case with you also?
It doesn’t really matter what your age is. Unless you believe in time travel, you’ve never been this old before. I recognize this and I understand I’ll never be able to relive a single minute going backward from this moment in my life.
I’ve asked over 80 people the following question in front of a classroom of adult students, “If you could do it over again, how would you do it differently?” It’s interesting to hear the answer to this question. There are no “do overs” in life. Life is not a dress rehearsal. It keeps coming at us. It arrives and then instantly becomes history.
I live my life feeling like there is an urgency. Every morning I wake up I feel like there are things I need to be doing. I feel that if I don’t get them done, they won’t get done. Every day has a value and every hour of every day is priceless.
My wife often reminds me (tongue in cheek) that I am not Superman. I do understand there are limits to what I can accomplish, but that doesn’t prevent me from trying to get done what I can.
If living a driven and busy life is a crime, then I would have to plead “guilty.” Book me and lock me up. I can’t provide any maintainable defense to this charge.
Too many people have passed away lately. Whether they died of old age or “before their time,” their days to make a difference here on this planet have been brought to an end. Back when I was in high school scooping ice cream at a drugstore, I first realized this when one of my young co-workers didn’t report to work. She was killed in a motorcycle accident less than a mile away. It rocked my world to think that I would never see her again and it hit very close to my heart.
After living 64 years, there are people younger than me who are here one day and suddenly they’re gone. I sometimes regret that I didn’t get one last chance to give them a hug, tell them how important they are to me, tell them I love them, and to have the opportunity to say a tearful goodbye.
Living to old age is a blessing. It is not something to complain about. Many people don’t get to experience old age. What do you think some people would give to be able to experience the pluses and minuses that come with living to an old age?
We all go through life’s seasons. An 18-year-old sees the world totally different than an 81-year-old. Both have purpose in this world, but their view of the present and the future is different.
How would our lives be different if we lived our lives knowing when we would breathe our last breath? I think this would somehow add urgency to all of our lives. If you knew you had two years and 43 days left before your funeral, how would you live your live today? Why not live that way now?
I’m living my life with a dissected aorta that occurred four years ago. People who experience dissected aortas usually don’t survive to tell their story. I had no idea what this condition was until it happened to me.
There were about a dozen hours of my life when I wasn’t sure if I was living my final hours or not. From going to the emergency room in an ambulance with a heavy pain in my abdomen, to being airlifted 200 miles to a city with a heart hospital, to riding in an ambulance from the airport to the hospital expecting to be cut open once I arrived, whether I had even another day of my life was an uncertainty.
Each June since then my vascular surgeon has had a CT scan done of me. This is followed by an appointment with him with the question being the same, “Are you going to do surgery on my aorta or do I have another year to live before this is necessary?”
Many of you have had your own bout with death and God has pulled you through. If you’re still here, there remains a purpose for your life.
As you look at your life ahead, ask yourself if your life will end with a period or with three periods following your name. I don’t know where I got this idea, but about 20 years ago I decided to add three periods after my name when I do an email to someone I know. Somehow it is to remind me that my communication is continual, not something final.
I also have a large clear glass jar full of marbles. It once had 1,111 marbles representing how many weeks I would have left in my life if I lived to my life expectancy. Each week I take a marble out of the jar, reflect on the week I just lived, and then throw it away. This exercise reminds me weekly to review if I am living my priorities.
I’ve done this for almost 10 years. My jar should be down to about 630 marbles now. I don’t know if I will be around long enough to throw away the last marble. If I do, every week I live past the last marble is truly a gift from God.
So why am I making time to write about this? There are many who have lived before us who have passed away with unfinished business. The list of names would be endless, but two who come to my mind are Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mother Teresa. What unfinished business will you leave when you pass?
We carry a torch for the days we have. Focus on what you can do in the days you have.
My challenge to you is to live the life you have left to the fullest.
I know you were created special! Read Psalms 139 in the Old Testament of the Bible, verses 1 to 16. You were “fearfully and wonderfully made.”
In my life, I remind myself that what I receive dies with me, but what I give will live on after I am gone. It’s not what you have when you pass that counts, it is what you leave by investing in others.
Today is the youngest I will ever be in my entire life. I plan to value every minute I have in my days and hopefully years ahead.
Just a thought …
