By Sarah McArthur
I own a gun. It’s a pistol: a .357 magnum 5-shot revolver. It hurts to fire, unless I use .38 caliber bullets. Once a year I practice shooting it for accuracy and to control my breathing. Then I clean it and put it away in a safe location I can get to quickly. The 2nd Amendment makes my owning this gun possible.
It seems like a good idea for protection as a single woman. Renting rooms in my home to strangers, through Airbnb, makes this prudent. Especially if my two large but inherently lazy dogs aren’t feeling up to the job or particularly loyal that day.
When I served in the Army I fired a fair amount of their weapons. I’m not a bad shot with a semi-automatic rifle, but pretty certain I’m only able to hit something with a machine gun because of the quantity of bullets being fired.
None of these facts define me as a person; they are incidental details.
Many people I know may not even be aware that I’m a veteran or that I wholeheartedly support our Constitution and Bill of Rights, even as a liberal Democrat. I’m also a planner. So I like to delude myself: I know just how I would behave if I found myself in the middle of a mass shooting event. Which can now happen just about anywhere: a church, a synagogue, a shopping mall, a massage parlor, in downtown cities, at nightclubs, open-air concerts, in a grocery store, at universities and in public schools. In places that make parents’ and families’ hearts cry: Columbine, Colorado; Sandy Hook, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida and now tragically, Uvalde, Texas. To mention only a few, never forgetting the many others.
I think I should try to distract the shooter. Maybe shout at them, throw things and quickly try to close the distance between us. I’d try to disarm them, lunging at their knees (I’m a woman after all). If knocking them down doesn’t work I’d try to grab them from behind around their neck, get them in a choke-hold and not let go until they pass out or help comes.
Does this sound nuts? It sounds crazy to me — and I’m writing it. I like to think I would be able to stop a nightmare in its tracks. But I’m also not a dope. I probably won’t have time for any of this, despite any past trainings, despite thinking things through, despite my modest abilities with guns. The reality is more likely that I will be taken from my family and friends and my son will be an orphan, as the people in Uvalde, Texas are now orphaned from their loved ones, because a mentally unstable 18-year old was able to kill 21 people, mostly children: no one stopped him for more than an hour.
But it’s hope that allows me to keep forming a plan. I hope to create enough of a distraction to help others get away, or for a willing law enforcement officer to be able to come finish the job. I’m sure law enforcement reading my plan is thinking: “It will be useless” or “there won’t be enough time” or perhaps “this is one crazy old lady.” All true. My outrage, my anger, my helplessness to affect meaningful change in a mass shooting situation is making me have some pretty fantastical thoughts.
While some extreme minority groups remain committed to the 2nd Amendment, I’m more of a realist. We have been an adaptable country. One purpose of the Constitution is to be fluid. If it were not then the men who wrote the Constitution would not have written in a method to modify it with amendments.
Our founding fathers recognized that the Constitution would require adjustments. Our history has required significant societal shifts in the peoples’ attitudes: The Civil War, which started over economics and ended with Black Americans being acknowledged as full citizens with the passing of the 14th Amendment. Women being given the right to vote only 102 years ago, with the passage of the 19th Amendment. Public schools being desegregated and the Civil Rights Act being passed, changes in society and shifts in people's attitudes.
And now gun violence is a major concern to the majority of our population. Fully 90% of “We the People” who Congress is elected to represent support safer gun laws. We want red flag laws, age requirements and bans on large-capacity magazines, along with many other specific concerns. “We the People” means all of us — from our youngest teenagers to our great-grandparents. I am “We the People” and I refuse to vote for any politician who doesn’t support gun safety measures to preserve life. I’m a gun owner, and I’m okay with guns. I’m not okay with gun violence. It is killing America.
Sarah McArthur is a Roswell resident and chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.