On the day that my body is lowered into its grave, I want my life to be completely spent. I don’t want a single person to point at me and say “that man died without using all of his potential.”

I intend to live my life every day until I die. I intend to grow every day of my life until I die. And when my life is through, I want to die. No sooner and no later. I want to cross my finish line and know that I have given all I have. I don’t want to have another mile left in me.