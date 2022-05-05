Well, the month of May is here. Which of its days are you most excited about? Do you have any graduates among your family and friends this year? Or is Cinco de Mayo the fun day for you?
I remember when my daughter was a student at Child Garden. The staff at Child Garden set up a May Day pole. The kids all had ribbons that connected to the top of the pole. The kids walked and some ran around it. The kids wrapped the beautiful ribbons around the pole. I never saw that growing up or even at school. I wish I had pictures of that, but no cool cell phones back then, like the cell phones now.
Life sure has changed for high-schoolers now. In person, online, hybrid or home schooling, there is so much that is available. I have seen from a few of our church sites that we will have many high school graduates this year. That is extremely exciting when you hear the depressing news that graduation rates are down across the state and the whole United States.
We have good parents at our church. They have a done an excellent job getting through this nightmare of COVID-related events to get their children graduated. Bravo, parents, bravo!
I did correspondence classes for extra credit in high school. We had zero-hour and seventh-hour classes too. It could be a long day if you needed them to replace a grade or to pass a class. I just wanted extra credit to graduate early, but I still didn’t get my high school diploma until my correct time, according to that school district. No, that was not at a school here, so the schools are not to blame for that one.
We do have two that are in college as of now. I am immensely proud of my daughter and son-in-law, deciding to finish their college degrees. I don’t know what their future will be but I do pray for them daily. So far both should be graduating this time next year, if all the classes work out. It is extremely hard to work and go to school. I have that T-shirt and for sure have that mug, too.
Well, the biggie for most people in May is Mother’s Day. I just don’t know about that holiday. When we were first married, we sent flowers to our mothers and those customary cards. Most people don’t realize my husband and I are only children. So, we had the added pressure of only one thing coming to each. I realized, after the first time I sent a flower arrangement to my mother. She didn’t like or want cut flowers. It hurt when I found out that she gave it away. I didn’t understand that at all. I never thought I was anything like my mother. She only liked or wanted live plants. I didn’t get the memo from my mom or my dad about that. It changed my perspective about all the other things after those occurrences.
My mother-in-law was always polite, never sure if she liked what we gave her or not. In all honesty, are we ever sure a gift we give is right or not? In family it’s not always the thought, I found out a long time ago. But if asked, it doesn’t bother me at all. I will even suggest and send an email with the information to click on if needed. I do not mind if my family wants to get me a gift or not. My usual pleasure or fulfillment comes from giving rather than receiving. Although, I do love a certain restaurant.
Memorial Day is always poignant because it was hard on my parents to have family that didn’t return from the service. I didn’t know any of the family that made the ultimate sacrifice. I had cousins that came back from Vietnam disturbingly changed. I was young and that was so confusing and scary, but I don’t know why it was. My parents always were somber about it. I always wondered how Vietnam affected them, since it was their nephews and nieces. Now my parents and my cousins that served in Vietnam are all gone too. I am unsure if any are still around. But you’re raised with those memories, they never will leave you.
It bothers me that Memorial Day is the official start of barbecue season — at least TV ads make you think so. But then again, we have and will continue to barbecue any time of the year. Even with snow on the ground it will occur. We have barbecued even on Christmas Day and Easter before. We love to grill, it’s the best food ever to me. Fortunately for me, my husband is a great grill master. I feel very blessed about that one. He even cooked on the grill on Saturday for me to have a break. I am a very lucky lady indeed.
