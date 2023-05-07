Well, as Elton John sang, I guess that’s why they call it the blues. Everyone has their down moments even these sad moments. We wouldn’t be human if we didn’t get discouraged occasionally. It hurts when we lose loved ones, friends and co-workers. It puzzles us and hurts deeply for people to have been taken from us too soon. Sometimes things don’t make sense. So, at what point does the blues turn into depression?
If you search on the internet, you find the only definition is for major depression. That is really interesting, because how many major depressions are there compared to the normal situational depressions? Most people who need help with depression see a therapist for help and/or a doctor for medications. I know of a few people that are long-term anti-depressant users. I know many that are on anti-anxiety medications. Some people have both depression and anxiety. That is extremely hard.
There are so many depression diagnoses and too many stressors that cause them. A stressor is simply an event or an occurrence that causes you stress when you think about it, or worse, have to deal the aftermath of it. With the aftermath of the COVID shutdown, there were so many people that were socially isolated, economically hurt and feeling so uncertain. It makes one wonder what is next. I worry about us backtracking. COVID had done so much damage to families, to employers and especially the business owners. Have we really even recovered?
Medications may or may not be the answer. There are so many different classifications of medications for depression. Some have major life-altering requirement for their usage. It makes me feel it’s a miracle for the people I know that have found the right medication that helps them cope and function. But remember medications are chemicals that mimic our chemical messenger in our brains.
Many of the medications work on neurotransmitters. Dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine are the major neurotransmitters. These are also referred to as our chemical messengers. Most of the medications for depression work on one or more of these neurotransmitters.
Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders are associated with dopamine but involve the depletion of dopamine. That is probably why the elderly are discouraged from taking those types of anti-depressants. Dopamine is responsible for the feel-good response, which is a factor in addictions. It even has been proven to be a cause for ADHD and ADD.
Serotonin is the chemical messenger that is strongly associated with sleeping problems. Melatonin is the pill form available without a prescription for help with sleeping. Mood stabilization is also a responsibility of serotonin. But too much could cause bad reactions, so please be advised to check on this with your doctor.
Norepinephrine is the chemical messenger that is produced by the adrenal glands. This term means the glands that are on top of the kidneys. It is also known as the stress hormone. Epinephrine is used for breathing treatments and severe or anaphylactic situations (allergies). This is also used for low blood pressure emergencies.
I enjoy documentaries and fact-based programming. I watched a series on the seven deadly sins. Sloth is considered one, of course, but modern research found interesting data on a group of depressed people that no medications ever helped. There is a deep brain area that if it is stimulated can assist that population with these severe depressions. I do believe that because of the definition of sloth, severe debilitating depression was the basis for that inclusion into the seven deadly sins. I assume you can find it on YouTube. It is extremely interesting to see a modern approach to an ancient interpretation.
We see advertisements of medication on the TV currently. If you look up an app, I use GoodRX. Some of those medications are in the many hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. I understand the manufacturers have a proprietary interest because of formulating those medications. Even with insurance, these are so expensive. So, price limits the availability and the budgeting for normal people could make these new medications not practical. There are medications that have these occurrences that we see advertised on TV every day. There are programs that your doctor can use to help you get some of these medications for next to nothing if you need those newer prescriptions. These programs don’t go on forever, though. So how do you afford these medications when you have reached the end of the program? It’s not reasonable to expect people to pay hundreds to thousands of dollars for any prescription. But I pray this doesn’t happen if it happens to work for you.
There are many methods to coping besides medications. Prayer has never hurt anyone. I wish I could say I get down on my knees at times, but that has been hard to do at the side of the bed with bad knees. Meditation is awesome. Chanting, quiet time, guided imagery, or a calm and peaceful place to release all that stress and junk taking up space in your head. Prayer is one thing I personally attempt several times a day. It orients my focus, directs my thoughts and releases negative thoughts as much as can be for a given situation.
Please ask for help from a friend or a professional. This is not something that one can do on their own without a support system.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January, 1995. She can be reached at sterlingwritingaddict@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.