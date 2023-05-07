Well, as Elton John sang, I guess that’s why they call it the blues. Everyone has their down moments even these sad moments. We wouldn’t be human if we didn’t get discouraged occasionally. It hurts when we lose loved ones, friends and co-workers. It puzzles us and hurts deeply for people to have been taken from us too soon. Sometimes things don’t make sense. So, at what point does the blues turn into depression?

If you search on the internet, you find the only definition is for major depression. That is really interesting, because how many major depressions are there compared to the normal situational depressions? Most people who need help with depression see a therapist for help and/or a doctor for medications. I know of a few people that are long-term anti-depressant users. I know many that are on anti-anxiety medications. Some people have both depression and anxiety. That is extremely hard.