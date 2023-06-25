Almost every generation of parents says that parenting is harder than it used to be. That line of thinking is probably generated by the fact that when we become parents, although we believe we know what we are doing, we usually don’t. We have role models, good and bad, but we don’t have experience.

But for today’s generation of parents, it might be true. A recent study by the Pew Research Center in 2020 and the Surgeon General’s health advisory last month gives us a picture. The Pew study found that two-thirds of U.S. parents think parenting is more difficult than 20 years ago and the most cited reason for most parents is social media and smartphones.