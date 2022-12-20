In my home office hangs a quote: “The turtle only progresses with his neck out.” It was given to me by my uncle, a businessman, when I first ran for office in 1994. It’s true in business and in politics.
There is also a fable about turtles: The Tortoise and The Hare. The plodding turtle vs. the hasty hare.
These days, when I think of these turtle wisdoms, I am reminded of President Biden.
There have been no shortage of comments or jokes, many from his predecessor, about Biden and his abilities. Remember when the former name-calling president dubbed him “Sleepy Joe”? Biden’s opponents still drum up conspiracy theories about his cognitive abilities or gaffs.
Meanwhile, in turtle fashion, Biden has plodded along, step by step, ignoring the ridicule. He has shown a mastery of the long game. Here is how that has paid off:
Early in 2021, he negotiated the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure act. For New Mexico, this means $2.5 billion to repair roads, bridges and highways. And in a state where almost 11% of residents have no high-speed internet, it gives us $100 million more to invest in broadband and connectivity. When fully implemented this will be a game changer for at-home workers, rural communities and the elderly.
Biden successfully negotiated the passage of the American Rescue plan. This included monetary relief for families and businesses, extension of unemployment benefits, and an increase in the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 ($3,600 for children under six) during the pandemic. In New Mexico and across the country the last accomplishment has cut child poverty almost in half.
The passage of the CHIPS Act in 2021 and its funding in 2022 will directly impact New Mexico as the president seeks to recharge the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Intel alone stands to benefit from this legislation by receiving $100 million.
When it comes to the health of Americans, his accomplishments have perhaps received less media attention but have substantial impact. Biden took on big pharma and won, capping prescription drug prices for seniors. He negotiated a $35 co-pay for insulin for those on Medicare. And he signed the executive order to implement a 2017 law that authorized FDA approval for over-the-counter hearing aids, saving some hearing-impaired folks $2,000 to $3,000.
Months ago, he rallied 30 NATO countries to push back against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That alliance is still strong. Notably, he did it without a lot of chest bumping and confetti. He did it by meeting with countries one on one.
In June, the first gun safety legislation in 28 years was passed. This legislation enhances background checks for ages 18 to 21, incentivizes states to pass red flag laws, and closes the “boyfriend loophole.” While most Americans and New Mexicans support even stronger laws, this is a good first step.
Plodding along, he created 9.5 million jobs and reduced unemployment to 3.2%. And he is the first incumbent president to not lose any Senate seats of his own party in a midterm since 1934, thanks to his message reminding us that democracy was on the line.
Just this month, he brought Brittney Griner home, passed and signed the Respect for Marriage Act, and started tackling “junk fees” charged by banks, concerts, and airlines. All this and still time to attend the lighting of the national Christmas tree!
‘Tis the season to be grateful. Let’s be grateful for a president who is plodding along, sticking his neck out and taking care of business. Thank you, Mr. President. Merry Christmas to all.
The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.