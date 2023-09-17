Recently, one of the televised Congressional hearings mentioned Non-Human-Intelligences visiting our little Blue Planet. Of course, afterward there was plenty of speculative buzz on the news wires and in social media.
The idea of intelligent beings from other worlds has been with us for some time, particularly in our literary fiction. Since the late 19th century and early 20th the topic of off-world beings visiting our planet has been speculatively and entertainingly discussed in the works of fiction by H.G. Wells “War of the Worlds” (1898). In the early 20th century, Edgar Rice Burroughs published “A Princess of Mars” (1912). Author Olaf Stapledon published his novel “Star Maker” (1937). Of course, all through the early 20th century pulp Science Fiction, comic books and early motion picture serials have explored the topic of space travel and interaction with off-world beings.
But the notion of off-world beings visiting Earth and perhaps walking amongst us has always been relegated to the world of fiction. The notion that off-world beings have somehow transversed the astronomical distances of time and space has generally been a laughable idea in mainstream news media since the Condon report to Congress in 1968. The Condon report essentially said that UFOs were no threat to national security and not worth spending taxpayer money to research such silliness. Yet, paradoxically UFOs were deeply troubling to high-ranking military officers of the era. In fact, the real serious data about UFOs had a security classification higher than the H bomb.
Once upon a time the United States Air Force took the topic seriously. In Chapter 33 of "Introductory Space Science" Physics 370 used at the United States Air Force Academy between 1968-1970. There is a passage that reads, “Evidence of perhaps an even earlier possible contact was uncovered by Tschi Pen Lao of the University of Peking, in the Peoples Republic of China. Tschi Pen Lao discovered astonishing carvings in granite on a mountain in Hunan Province, on an island in Lake Tungting. These carvings have been evaluated as 47,000 years old, and they show people with large trunks (breathing apparatus?) Or perhaps "elephant" heads shown on human bodies? Remember, the Egyptians often represented their gods as animal heads on human bodies.”
From my perspective, the first non-science fiction sober discussion about off-worlders amongst us occurred when “Chariots of the Gods” was published in 1968 by Erich von Däniken. I was in high school at the time and very interested in the topic of UFOs! Our household copy of “Chariots of the Gods” was read by my mother and by me. Mom dog-eared on the top of the pages and I dog-eared on the bottoms. Interestingly, all my aunts and cousins were reading the book too. It was a publishing phenomenon! I remember seeing Mr. von Däniken on a television interview and he remarked about the popular demand for the book, “My publishers just kept printing more and more copies...”
While the book was hugely popular, naturally the stuffy old guard of the governmental, academic and church establishments continually trashed Mr. von Däniken without mercy, stating that he said this or that. Actually, most of the issues that they asserted that von Däniken said, weren’t actually his assertions but rather 256 questions that he asked in his narrative. Essentially, “What if?”
English musician David Bowie, challenged our off-worlder imaginations in April 1972, with immortal lyrics; "There's a Starman waiting in the sky, He'd like to come and meet us, But he thinks he'd blow our minds." From his fifth studio album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.”
But I think Mr. Bowie was wrong in his assertion that the Off-Worlders are afraid to blow our minds. It’s not the proverbial Starman who is afraid their presence will blow our minds. No! The problem is closer to home. For nearly eighty years, the establishments have taken the position that we, the common folk, weren’t intellectually capable of handling the idea of off-world beings amongst us. Many panels of white men came to the conclusion that, “We can’t handle the truth!”
I do not believe that their nearly a century-old assertion applies now. Our human culture has grown tremendously in that time. Aliens in the movies of the 1940’s and 1950’s were portrayed as scary bug-eyed monsters. These days aliens in movie lore like Star Trek, Star Wars and Dr. Who, are revered characters. Cartoon renderings of Grey aliens decorate common greeting cards. UFO sighting accounts have become family heirlooms and are now intergenerational stories handed down within families. Our society has been oriented to the notion of extraterrestrial life.
It’s time to rip off the Band-Aid and take the little shock of the truth and end the Truth Embargo.
Cheryl Costa is not a UAP reporting service. If you have a UAP sighting to report, you are encouraged to report what you see to: nuforc.org or mufon.com. Both services respect confidentiality. Cheryl Costa welcomes News Tips and Story Ideas. She can be reached at TheUAPBeat@Gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.