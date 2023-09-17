Recently, one of the televised Congressional hearings mentioned Non-Human-Intelligences visiting our little Blue Planet. Of course, afterward there was plenty of speculative buzz on the news wires and in social media.

The idea of intelligent beings from other worlds has been with us for some time, particularly in our literary fiction. Since the late 19th century and early 20th the topic of off-world beings visiting our planet has been speculatively and entertainingly discussed in the works of fiction by H.G. Wells “War of the Worlds” (1898). In the early 20th century, Edgar Rice Burroughs published “A Princess of Mars” (1912). Author Olaf Stapledon published his novel “Star Maker” (1937). Of course, all through the early 20th century pulp Science Fiction, comic books and early motion picture serials have explored the topic of space travel and interaction with off-world beings.