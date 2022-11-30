Although I’m sure most of them are smarter than I am and are already making this a practice, I’d like to warn my fellow bike riders and other outside exercisers that it’s a really good idea to make sure your cellphone is secure if you take it along.

My smartphone bit the dust recently when it fell out of my pants pocket, and by the time I noticed it was gone and circled back, it had been run over by a vehicle and crushed into shreds.