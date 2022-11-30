Although I’m sure most of them are smarter than I am and are already making this a practice, I’d like to warn my fellow bike riders and other outside exercisers that it’s a really good idea to make sure your cellphone is secure if you take it along.
My smartphone bit the dust recently when it fell out of my pants pocket, and by the time I noticed it was gone and circled back, it had been run over by a vehicle and crushed into shreds.
At first I thought this was a real disaster, and I frantically began weighing my options to replace it, but then I started thinking about the possibility of living without one.
It occurred to me that I used my smartphone almost exclusively for calling, along with very infrequent texting. I don’t participate in social media. I’ve never sent or received a tweet, and have no interest in documenting my daily life with the world.
I much prefer talking to people, preferably face-to-face, so I don't need a smartphone to do that. I never took a single picture with my smartphone, so wouldn’t miss that capability. The only photos I take are of things I want to sell on eBay, and I can use the digital camera I bought for $20 on eBay to do that.
I also don’t need a phone to check on the weather forecast or see what the outside temperature is. My partner, the lovely Cheryl Ward, and I watch the weather forecast on TV news each and every morning, plus I can always look out the window to see what’s up with the weather — or better yet, I can walk outside to see what it looks and feels like. Likewise, I can get by without having the GPS service to give me directions. I suppose I should not be proud to admit this, but even when I had the smartphone and needed to drive to somewhere new, I got my directions from Google Maps using my laptop, and either printed them out or, worse yet, wrote them down on paper. Finding out the time also isn’t an issue — I have a watch.
I also wouldn’t miss the useless news updates and other notifications that appeared mysteriously on my smartphone, accompanied by strange beeps and other noises. I particularly am not interested in what the Kardashians or Ye West are doing or saying. I’ve even less interest in knowing about who lesser luminaries I’ve never heard of are dating, marrying or divorcing.
There are places in the world where a smartphone is a must-have, I understand. Some airlines, for instance, only accept a QR code as proof of COVID vaccination, and there are, I hear, restaurants that no longer have printed menus but require a smartphone to order and pay. Luckily for me, I have no plans to ever get on a plane again, and the Silver Cafe and the Grinder Mill still have traditional menus and payment options.
Since I was smart enough to pick a girlfriend who not only has a good retirement check coming in, but has, and knows how to use, a smartphone, maybe I’ll try living without any phone and see what happens.
I managed to live without my own personal phone for a long time. Reverting to that lifestyle might be a challenge. I certainly wouldn’t miss the robocalls from the politicians and scam artists.
My grandson has, however, complicated my decision by offering me one of his old cellphones. I think I’ll take him up on the offer while I make my decision.
Most people who read this will think I'm crazy, but my fellow Luddites will understand.
Tim Matthes has been a reporter for the Silver City Enterprise and Grant County Beat and the author of two columns, “Geezer On a Bike,” which appeared in the Beat, and “Fitness Fanatic,” which ran in the Daily Press. He’s a self-confessed unrepentant liberal and welcomes your comments at tim1937@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
