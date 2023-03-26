Something we New Mexicans are not good at: electing officials for certain powerful statewide commissions. Our track record is abysmal. We have elected people who have disappointed us over and over.

So it’s curious that legislators tried to reinvent the State Board of Education, the one we got rid of. Today we have a cabinet secretary appointed by the governor, the result of years of frustration with that previous structure. Senate Joint Resolution 1 attempted to recreate something that looks very much like that old board. The resolution passed the Senate almost unanimously but missed final passage in the House.