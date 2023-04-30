This month, there have been recollections of two historic events in the U.S.  events that changed how we think about anti-government extremists and responses by law enforcement.

First was the 1993 standoff at the Branch Davidian compound in Texas. The FBI attempted to arrest the Davidian leader, David Koresh, for stockpiling illegal weapons. The initial encounter resulted in 10 deaths, including four federal agents. This began a 51-day standoff that ended when the FBI raided the compound on April 19, 1993. Koresh and 75 Davidians were dead, including 28 children.