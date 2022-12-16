SILVER CITY — After my recent exposition about having my cellphone destroyed, and my subsequent deliberations and indecision about a replacement [see Nov.30 Roswell Daily Record], I’m sure people who read this column have been sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting in great anticipation to hear about my decision.

Those who know my tendency toward frugality will not be at all surprised to hear that I opted for an inexpensive, non-smart flip phone. I chose Consumer Cellular as my provider because 1.) They cater to senior citizens and 2.) Their customer service has been rated number one in the industry for a decade.