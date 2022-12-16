SILVER CITY — After my recent exposition about having my cellphone destroyed, and my subsequent deliberations and indecision about a replacement [see Nov.30 Roswell Daily Record], I’m sure people who read this column have been sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting in great anticipation to hear about my decision.
Those who know my tendency toward frugality will not be at all surprised to hear that I opted for an inexpensive, non-smart flip phone. I chose Consumer Cellular as my provider because 1.) They cater to senior citizens and 2.) Their customer service has been rated number one in the industry for a decade.
I figured that their customer service people, who are all in the USA, would be more tolerant of customers who call with dumb questions and can’t hear very well. So far, that’s proven to be the case.
On the downside, I do need to warn all of those who may get a text message from me that it won’t contain any punctuation or dollar signs. In order to add those characters, I have to scroll through a small screen and find the one I want from a multitude of choices, and I can’t read them without my reading glasses. It’s a pain, so I’ve decided to just stick with text and numbers.
So, if I ask if someone can meet me at 5:30, they’ll have to get by without the question mark and colon in the time. I’m thinking that context will suffice to make things understandable.
On another subject, I received an email recently alerting me to the fact that Saudi Arabia is pumping so much groundwater growing alfalfa in La Paz County, Ariz., that the local officials are up in arms — particularly since they’re exporting it to their home country to support their dairy farming operations.
I decided to check this out, cranked up the Google search engine and found that Saudi Arabia does own a total of about 18,000 acres, as of 2021, in Arizona and California, and is indeed exporting alfalfa to Saudi Arabia. It seems that the Saudis decided that alfalfa, one of the thirstiest crops there is, was lowering their aquifer extensively, and quickly banned the growing of alfalfa there as of 2019. They’re joined in alfalfa production and export by China, which owns about 200,000 acres of farmland in the U.S.
Both the Saudis and the Chinese have been clever enough to buy land in areas where there are no restrictions on water, as long as it’s put to beneficial use. About 15% of Arizona is farmland, including in La Paz County, where chagrin is building over foreign owners using U.S. water.
U.S. alfalfa producers in parts of both California and Arizona have long taken advantage of the lack of restrictions on water use to grow alfalfa, much of which they also export. I doubt sincerely that they’d like to see those rules change, since it would damage their finances along with those of the Saudis and Chinese.
An interesting aspect of this story is that the Saudis started dairy farming and growing alfalfa to feed cows thanks to the efforts of a former Arizona miner, who became an advisor to the House of Saud in the late 1940s and, in the early 1950s, not only convinced the Saudis to go into that business but helped secure some foreign aid from the USA to get it going.
The Chinese and Saudi Arabia are actually small potatoes in the standings of who owns what. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which tracks the total foreign ownership of agricultural land, foreigners owned 35.2 million acres, with Canada owning 29% (mostly timberland). The other major players are Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Another 100 or so countries are landowners in our country.
Farmers upset with the Saudis face a real conundrum. If they complain about foreigners using too much water, they would most likely have to live under the new restrictions themselves. That would likely make the currently lucrative production of alfalfa financially untenable. The U.S. farmers in La Paz County, Ariz., might also have to fess up to the fact that the water level of the aquifer they pump from has dropped by 540 feet since 1950.
This whole deal is pretty obviously a glaring case of unintended consequences.
The sweetheart deal on water usage wasn’t intended to benefit foreigners, but there they are, and there they’ll likely stay.
It’s a complicated world.
Tim Matthes has been a reporter for the Silver City Enterprise and Grant County Beat and the author of two columns, “Geezer On a Bike,” which appeared in the Beat, and “Fitness Fanatic,” which ran in the Daily Press. He’s a self-confessed unrepentant liberal and welcomes your comments at tim1937@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
