It’s the time in the election cycle when legislators decide if they are going to run again. The 2024 June primary season is 11 months away, which, to the average voter, may seem like a lifetime. But to legislators and other candidates, it’s a time of decision-making. The gathering of petition signatures begins in early October and incumbent legislators will need to raise money prior to the “prohibited fundraising period” before the next legislative session.

Several members of the state Senate have already announced their departure. Democrat Jerry Ortiz y Pino and Republicans Cliff Pyrtle and Mark Moores are calling it quits. There will likely be others. The most recent announcement came from Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, who is resigning effective Aug. 1, making way for a replacement to be appointed.