Okay, just sit back and relax. I know you deserve it. You have had a long week. Wherever you are, whatever lies ahead for your day or week, regardless of what has you anxious or uptight right now, just inhale slowly, exhale gently and relax.
Clear your mind of your worries and let’s walk a few steps together. And please allow me to speak blessings over you. It is my desire that you receive every blessing possible that you can receive.
When someone says to you “God bless you,” it is generally in the context of a sneeze. As a matter of fact, the best way I know to have a stranger bless me is to get near the stranger and then sneeze. Which begs the question, “Why does it take a sneeze for one person to bless another?”
Anyhow, I think that everyone needs to be blessed. I think everyone wants to be blessed. I don’t think it is possible to over bless a person. Further, I don’t think we bless one another enough. So I would like you to be blessed today.
Blessings are spoken over people, places, and even pets.
Webster dictionary defines blessing as “1. The act of one who blesses. 2. A declaration of divine favor, or an invocation imploring divine favor on some or something; a benediction; a wish of happiness pronounces. 3. A means of happiness; that which promotes prosperity and welfare; a beneficent gift. 4. A gift. 5. Grateful praise or worship.”
All of these definitions make the act of blessing a positive action towards the recipient. And we can always use as many positive acts as possible towards one another.
There is a song by Bob Dylan, written in 1973 and first recorded in 1974 that, through its lyrics, is entirely a blessing put to music.
Mr. Dylan, after becoming a legend early in his career, had taken eight years off from touring and in 1974 went back onto the circuit with his old backup group, “The Band.” During these eight years, Mr. Dylan had become a father. This song was written as a blessing from a parent to a child. Who more would want to speak a blessing on a child than his or her parent?
We need to bless our children often and regularly. We bless our children by sharing positive and encouraging thoughts with them about where they are in life and where they are headed.
The song is called “Forever Young.” It’s message wishes well the recipient regardless of what is happening in the person’s life. Let me speak the song’s words as a blessing over you. The lyrics are as follows:
“May God bless and keep you always. May your wishes all come true. May you always do for others and let others do for you.
“May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung. May you stay forever young.
“May you grow up to be righteous. May you grow up to be true. May you always know the truth and see the lights surrounding you.
“May you always be courageous, stand upright and be strong. May you stay forever young.
“May your hands always be busy. May your feet always be swift. May you have a strong foundation when the winds of changes shift.
“May your heart always be joyful. May your song always be sung. May you stay forever young.”
A blessing is not a blessing if it never leaves your mind. It must be spoken or otherwise shared.
We should not ask the question, “How can I get blessed today?,” but the question, “How can I bless others today?” Tell those closest to you that you love them, that you are proud of them. Highlight the positives in others for them. Tell them you appreciate them, thank them for what they do to make a positive difference. Bless them.
One of our pastors at the end of each Sunday morning church service sends us out into the world with a blessing. These are the last words we receive before continuing on with life outside our sanctuary.
In the Bible at Psalm 67:1 one of many blessings in the Bible is shared, “May God be gracious to you and bless you and make his face shine upon you.”
My challenge to you today is to speak blessings over others regularly and as often as you are able. Whether you are speaking to family or to a stranger, whether you are talking to a two year old or a ninety-two year old. Whether you are good friends with the other or worst enemies, speak a blessing over them.
I saw a bumper sticker on a car that summed up my thoughts in only five words. It simply said, “GOD BLESS YOU, NO EXCEPTIONS.”
I would like to close this column speaking an old Irish blessing over you that I first read many years ago:
“As you run the course in the years ahead,
May the roads rise to meet you,
May the winds be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
May the rains fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.”
Just a blessed thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850.
