Okay, just sit back and relax. I know you deserve it. You have had a long week. Wherever you are, whatever lies ahead for your day or week, regardless of what has you anxious or uptight right now, just inhale slowly, exhale gently and relax.

Clear your mind of your worries and let’s walk a few steps together. And please allow me to speak blessings over you. It is my desire that you receive every blessing possible that you can receive.