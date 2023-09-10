How did I end up here? This was a place I didn’t want to be. Looking down over my toes it looked like forever down to the pool.
I can still remember standing on the edge of the high dive board. I was in high school and was at a community pool during a hot summer afternoon with my friends. I had jumped from many diving boards at many pools in my young life, but never one as high as this.
For some reason I had decided to push myself and take a chance. My friends had all jumped and they were giving me a hard time because I hadn’t. I decided if they could do it, so could I. Talk about peer pressure! Ironically, the point of no return came many steps before I got to the edge of the board. It came just a few steps after I left the ground and began up the ladder. No sooner had I started my climb than another guy started up after me. He must have been a veteran as there was not an ounce of hesitation in his climb.
No matter how many regrets I might have had as I climbed one step at a time, I knew there was no turning back. As others followed up the tall ladder after the guy behind me, I knew that climbing back down the ladder was not an option...it would create a scene. I had committed to finish the challenge. Not only could I not go backwards, I also couldn’t stop, at least not for long.
With my heart racing I remember slowing down as I climbed. I was asking myself, “What will I do when I get to the top?” It was a mental game. With each rung I climbed, I knew the answer. I just didn’t like not having any other choice.
As I put one foot over the other on the ladder I listened to the yells from those who were screaming as they dropped from the board. I listened to the yells of those in the pool watching those who were brave enough to jump from the high dive board. My fears continued to stockpile and worsen as I reached the top.
At the top I looked down on the earth below. It was so high it seemed as if I was already in heaven. People looked a lot smaller from so far up. I waited at the back of the board as the girl ahead of me leaped from the board and disappeared into nowhere. Now it was my time, with the world watching it was my turn.
Knowing my buddies were watching from below I tried to walk “confidently” hoping to hide my two legs shaking like Elvis Presley when he performed. I walked to the edge of the board and stopped. It was funny how it looked much farther looking down to the pool from the board than looking up from the pool to the board.
Now the moment of truth was upon me. I was at the edge of the highest board I have ever been on. My fear meter had risen so much it was off the charts. There was a line of others all the way up the ladder behind me. As my friends yelled encouragement, I knew I had no choice but to jump.
One step off the board and I was falling fast. The first few seconds weren’t too bad but I remember it seemed like an eternity before I hit the water. My journey down seemed to take forever. After leaving the board I remember thinking, “It’s about time to hit the water,” “where is the water?,” and “it has got to come soon.”
Eventually my body hit the pool below sending water in every direction.
Because I am around to share this story with you, you can tell I survived! One thing I will tell you is that I did not do it a second time. But I am glad I did try it once. I proved something to myself by challenging myself and taking the risk. It pushed me way outside my comfort zone, but I grew in the process.
Thomas Huxley said, “The rung of a ladder was never meant to rest upon, but merely to hold a person’s foot long enough to enable that individual to put the other foot somewhat higher.” His words were clearly applicable to my high dive experience. If we continue to climb and grow putting one foot above the other who knows where we might end up.
Sometimes I think we get to spots in our life where we feel like we are looking down at the world from the edge of the high dive board. We are fearful of the event or activity that is about to occur, yet we know we must take that step of no return. Giving up is not an option.
It is good for us to stand on the edge of the board from time to time. Much of the world never leaves the ground. If your comfort zone is not being tested, then you are not growing. If you are living a life without challenges. then I would venture to guess you are not accomplishing what you need to accomplish.
Art Linkletter said, “I never want to be what I want to be. Because there’s always something out there yet for me. I get a kick out of living in the here and now. But I never want to feel I know the best way how. There’s always one hill higher, with a better view. Something waiting to be learned that I never knew. Till my days are over, never fully fill my cup. Let me go on growing - up.”
My challenge to you today is to encourage you to get to the edge of a high dive board. Use a gift set that you have been given and push yourself outside your comfort zone.
Push yourself to try something new. Something that will cause you to experience uncertainty, something courageous. Something that may keep you awake the night before. Sometimes you have to take a leap, and build your wings on the way down. God will never give you more than you can handle.
There are three types of people in the world: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what happened. Be sure you do not live your life in one of the last two categories. Whether your life is routine and monotonous or not, take those first few steps up the ladder causing you to experience something new and challenging in the world you live in.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
