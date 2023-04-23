I heard a talk by author and motivational speaker John Maxwell who shared that you need to spend as much time as you can in your gift zone, using the gift set you've been given as often as you can. If you're operating within your gift zone then you should be living life with confidence, knowing you're able to bless others with the gifts programmed into you.

Once you're on a roll within your gift zone, you should stay in your gift zone, but operate outside your comfort zone. If you're going to meet the potential you have to impact the world, you must step outside the security of your comfort zone.