Do you live life in the bleachers or in the arena? Living life right should be living life in the arena. Each of us has been equipped to do great things, but to do so we need to have the courage and bravery to step into the arena. That single step makes all the difference in the days we have.

Unfortunately, most of mankind is fearful of what may happen if they step in the arena. So they never do. They live their lives in the bleachers never to enter the arena. They live on the outside looking in.