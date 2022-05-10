We are currently living through one of the worst natural disasters in the history of New Mexico, and by the time it is over, this could easily be one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the United States.
Let that sink in for a moment. This is truly unprecedented. Despite the best efforts by the crews battling this horrific, monstrous blaze, it keeps growing, inching closer every day to communities our people have worked their entire lives to build.
This is a highly stressful time for all of us. We have been on constant alert for weeks, unable to let our guards down for even a moment for fear that the fire could break loose, causing even more evacuations, adding on to the more than 6,000 people who have already been forced to leave their homes behind.
Now, as it has come closer, we have all wondered whether we will be able to get the resources we need to keep going, if only briefly. It’s a scary thought, one that nobody should ever have to experience.
But during these hard times, we cannot turn on each other. We have to continue to work together. Because as this disaster has shown us, we are much stronger working together than we are working apart. We have to trust in each other. We have to trust in the officials and crews working so hard to protect us.
No, we may not agree with every decision they make. We may not think people are doing enough sometimes. But I promise you, every single person is doing everything they can to protect our community and its people.
This isn’t something you can ever adequately plan for. Sure, officials can put emergency plans in place and follow them the best they can.
But nobody ever really expects an emergency like this to go on for several weeks or several months. Decisions are being made on the fly right now that have incredible consequences, good and bad. Adjustments may have to be made. We have to be understanding of that and be adaptable, because that is how we are going to get through this.
In the future, though of course not soon enough, we will get through the fire and begin to rebuild everything we have lost. That includes the physical possessions and homes lost, as well as the mental toll this has taken on everyone.
As a community we will do that. We cannot and will not leave anyone behind. It has taken an entire community to get us to this point, and it will take an entire community to begin to restore the sense of normalcy we all so desperately crave.
We are living through a very unfortunate piece of history, one that will be looked back upon for decades. We must stand together. We must stick together. And we must deal with this together. We will always be stronger together than we are apart.
———
Phil Scherer is editor of the Las Vegas Optic. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.