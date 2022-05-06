SILVER CITY — A lot of young people these days start their working lives carrying a backpack full of bricks. I’m talking about student loan debt. I didn’t suffer this problem back in my day, and I don’t think our children or grandchildren should, either.
Fortunately, New Mexico students who do a reasonable amount of studying don’t have to worry about debt anymore. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed and the governor signed Senate Bill 140, allowing New Mexico residents to get scholarships for free tuition.
All a New Mexico resident has to do is enroll in six credit hours at an in-state two- or four-year college. To keep the scholarship, they must maintain a 2.5 cumulative grade point average — approximately a C+ average. Most students can easily exceed that and still have some fun with sports and social activities. As I recall, classrooms aren’t the only places you learn in college.
Back in my day (the mid-’70s), they had a different philosophy about affordable education. Tuition at state universities was incredibly cheap. Maybe my memory is slipping, but I think I spent less than $1,000 a year to attend a university in another state. New Mexico rates were probably comparable.
Of course, that didn’t include living expenses. If you lived in dormitories and enjoyed the full college life, it would cost more — and more still if you lived in a fraternity or a sorority. I was married and lived at home, so my living expenses weren’t separated out. I usually earned enough to pay my tuition by working part time as a painter between college sessions.
Well, things are different today. Many college students graduate with a mountain of debt. Some of them have trouble finding jobs to make their payments. Those in advanced fields — medicine and law — may work years before they can enjoy the full benefit of their education. Every now and then, you hear a baby boomer — sometimes a politician — talking about how hard we worked to get where we are. Nonsense! It was much easier back then to get educated and reach an earning level higher than our parents.
Like most college students, I was clueless about the tax policies that made my education possible. Now I understand that it was at least partly because federal and state taxes paid a higher percentage of the cost. Students didn’t bear as much burden through tuition.
So I’m a big fan of New Mexico’s free college policy. It recognizes what should be obvious: In the long run, education is a lot cheaper than ignorance. Colleges (and other kinds of education) cost less than prisons and other social problems.
Of course, it’s not fair to students who graduated last year with college debt, compared to students who will be mostly free of debt starting this fall. The recent graduates can argue that their debt should be forgiven, and I won’t argue with them.
You could also argue that the state should only pay tuition for those who need it; no need to give scholarships to rich kids. Or you might argue that the state should also pay students for housing and other expenses. And maybe we ought to do this at the national level, rather than the state level. OK. We can have those arguments. But for now, let’s recognize a step forward. Through a slightly different strategy, New Mexico college students are going back to near where we were 50 years ago.
It’s about time.
———
Bruce McKinney writes for the Silver City Daily Press. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.