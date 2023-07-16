Well, I joined the legion of air fryers last year. It has been interesting to say the least. I had one many years ago, but I didn’t like it. It was a basket style and I prefer the oven-looking one. I was told by a friend about making bacon in the air fryer. Well, I know that fat comes out of bacon like water. So, I would use some foil to catch the drips in the bottom. It did well, but bacon grease was all over my counter. It overflowed the foil I thought was a good idea. Now I am trying to figure out aluminum pans to fit the bottom before I do something like that again. But it did make some nice shrimp dishes and garlic bread was very fast.
I enjoy baking for my family. The summer heat is something I do not enjoy when using the oven. But I do try to use the oven first thing in the morning when it is cooler. I try to plan what I will need so I layer in the oven several dishes. But with the heat advisories saying to be careful of the heat between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, I have to start at 7:30 in the morning on my baking day, which takes a great deal of planning.
I love to plan. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.
Cookies and cornbread are cooked at the same temperature. Brownies and cupcakes also bake at the same temperatures. So, I try to plan when using the oven efficiently, therefore, keeping the heat down in the house. But that is nothing new. I have planned menus etc. for decades. Just ask my family, friends and former co-workers about my compulsion to plan.
I have had an InstaPot for about 18 months now. It makes cooking pinto beans a dream. I have even cooked frozen chicken breasts in an InstaPot. They are ready in three hours, falling apart. That was incredible. I have even cooked frozen roast in a matter of hours. Now I just need to figure out how to utilize it further. I have bought several books over the past year with recipes, but just need to experiment more with my InstaPot. In the fall, I am going to try to make green chili stew with my InstaPot. I know that the good old Texas chili I make does really good in that InstaPot.
I cannot leave out of the options, my old old friend, my Crock-Pot. I have several, years ago I had more but hubby said I should get rid of some. I gave some away, then gave a nice one to my daughter and another nice one to my daughter-in-law. But then my nice Crock-Pot failed me, the crock broke. So, I got a nice one that I can control with my phone for being on the go. I gave that to a good friend because I hated it not working right. It didn’t work quite right, but I assume that our internet was more the fault than the app.
I have cooked millions of pinto beans in a Crock-Pot. It may take all night and most of the next day, but I got it. But not anymore for my poor little neglected Crock-Pot for beans. I still make lasagna etc. in my Crock-Pot. I use it less, but still will not be without it. I set it and then can be gone all day. It will turn off when it is done. So, not so bad after all, I guess. It is still not for fast cooking and never was.
My family had lots and lots of meals from my legion of crockpots. That was how they had a hot supper. I do think the one I gave my daughter-in-law was the nicest. It locked down so if a person or kid pulled on the cord, it would fall but not open up and burn someone. I think of that sometimes now with us getting older. I always wanted the crock pot that was rectangular, it seemed so cool. But not having all the kids home now, don’t need something that big.
Lastly, I love grilled/BBQ’ed food. I would rather have that than go out to eat somewhere. I usually make all the burgers, get the hot dogs ready (Hebrew National only), get the ribs and the steaks out of the freezer. Sometimes I do marinades or rubs for the grill, but usually use bottled BBQ sauce. Corn on the cob is marvelous off the grill. I love shish kebabs so much. I really want some soon, but it is too hot to stand outside and man a grill. Even in the shade, it is still too hot, but maybe soon we will get a new grill. By then, maybe the extremely hot weather will settle down so grilling will be fun again.
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at writingaddict57@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.