Well, I joined the legion of air fryers last year. It has been interesting to say the least. I had one many years ago, but I didn’t like it. It was a basket style and I prefer the oven-looking one. I was told by a friend about making bacon in the air fryer. Well, I know that fat comes out of bacon like water. So, I would use some foil to catch the drips in the bottom. It did well, but bacon grease was all over my counter. It overflowed the foil I thought was a good idea. Now I am trying to figure out aluminum pans to fit the bottom before I do something like that again. But it did make some nice shrimp dishes and garlic bread was very fast.

I enjoy baking for my family. The summer heat is something I do not enjoy when using the oven. But I do try to use the oven first thing in the morning when it is cooler. I try to plan what I will need so I layer in the oven several dishes. But with the heat advisories saying to be careful of the heat between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, I have to start at 7:30 in the morning on my baking day, which takes a great deal of planning.