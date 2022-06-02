You might have heard about work that the Environmental Protection Agency and New Mexico Environment Department are doing to clean up contaminated groundwater at several locations along 2nd Street in Roswell. We’ve made great progress, and we need your help to keep going.
At four locations around 2nd Street between Wyoming Ave. and Atkinson Ave., dry cleaning and other industrial chemicals have contaminated the groundwater under the earth, and the contaminates have spread over time. While we know the city’s public water supply has not been affected, it’s possible the contamination — including Tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and other solvents that can cause neurological, kidney and liver damage — has reached private wells. Because these wells are not monitored by the city or state, the only way to know if they’re drawing contaminated water is to test them.
Here’s where we need your help — EPA and NMED cleanup managers can test these wells, but only if we know where they are and have permission from the property owner to access them.
Using public databases, EPA and NMED are researching locations of private wells in areas that could be impacted by contaminated groundwater. In the coming weeks, we’ll contact these property owners by mail or in person to find out more about how the well is used.
The information we gather will help us decide whether the well should be tested for contaminates.
To test a well, EPA must have the property owner’s permission in a signed access agreement. EPA uses access agreements when work on a contaminated site crosses into private property and (they) are limited to specified actions. Access agreements are essential to our work at contaminated sites.
For example, businesses near the McGaffey and Main site gave EPA access to test indoor air, which showed contamination from soil was seeping inside through vapors. Based on this information, EPA installed systems to treat the air and decrease the contamination.
So please look out for a survey in the mail or a knock on the door. If you don’t hear from us and are concerned about your well, please contact EPA project manager Janet Brooks at brooks.janet@epa.gov or 214-665-7598; or, NMED site assessment team leader Sarah “Maggie” Ogden at sarah.ogden@state.nm.us, or 505-670-0569. We look forward to working with you to keep Roswell safe.
Janet Brooks, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Sarah “Maggie” Ogden, with the New Mexico Environment Department, are Remedial Project Managers.
Editor's note: A community meeting related to the Superfund site cleanup efforts will be held July 12 from 5 to 6:50 p.m. at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., according to information provided by the EPA.