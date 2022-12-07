LAS VEGAS — Pick up any news article that deals with the bestowing of some sort of honor, be it the Super Bowl, winning the U.S. presidency, being named a beauty queen or just being appointed hall monitor at your school. It doesn’t matter.
What these supposed honors have in common is the choice of words the awardees use. Invariably, you’ll run across “humbled,” as in “I’m humbled to have been elected president.”
Let’s parse the word. Let’s examine its usage to examine why people have virtually reversed the meaning of the word. Let’s say somebody wins a mayoral election and says, “I’m extremely humbled to have been chosen as your mayor.” That sentence will doubtless be followed by the grandiose plans Señor or Señora Mayor wishes to put in place.
Most post-election speeches contain a smattering of plans, but before getting to the vast improvements, the audience generally needs to hear how “humbled” the winner has become. Most dictionaries define “humbled” as “marked by meekness or modesty, not arrogance or pride.” Another meaning is “submissive respect,” as in a humble apology. Yet another alternate meaning says someone “humble” is “low in rank, quality, or station, unpretentious or lowly.”
So now that we’ve parsed the word in every way possible, we begin to look at the word not as a way of bragging but of displaying humility.
How did that self-deprecating word come to fit so nicely in every political acceptance speech we’ve heard this year? My belief, based mainly on the sheer repetition of the word, is that some famous person used “humbled” in the context of promising to be the public’s humble servant.
But let’s not forget that a servant also cleans up the mess.
The use of humble must have been uttered by some prominent figure whose followers said, “Hmm. I like that word,” and as a result fans adopt the word and repeat it often.
“Humbled” has a host of antonyms, such as “base,” “lowly,” “unworthy” and “modest.” Why, then have so many people christened the word with an opposite meaning? For example, a former football great, upon joining the NFL, said, “It is very exciting to be joining … an outstanding crew of professionals. I am humbled.”
No, Matt — you have it wrong. Why don’t you call your new job an honor, a great privilege or a dream-come-true?
In one of Shakespeare’s plays, “King Henry VIII,” the Queen says to Henry, “I have been to you a true and humble wife.”
It is clear that their tumultuous marriage has caused the queen great unhappiness. She uses the word correctly, and it’s not filled with braggadocio, as if she’d scored the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.
Even supermodel Christie Brinkley said she is “humbled” to have her photo appear in a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. By whatever yardstick one uses, being humbled is not an enviable position. Listen for the word in the context of any speech in which the person being honored claims to be humbled.
Art Trujillo is a staff writer at the Optic and a contributing member of the newspaper’s Editorial Board. He may be reached at art@rezio.net. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.