LAS VEGAS — Pick up any news article that deals with the bestowing of some sort of honor, be it the Super Bowl, winning the U.S. presidency, being named a beauty queen or just being appointed hall monitor at your school. It doesn’t matter.

What these supposed honors have in common is the choice of words the awardees use. Invariably, you’ll run across “humbled,” as in “I’m humbled to have been elected president.”