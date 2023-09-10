I thought it might be fun to discuss some implications of Disclosure and examine the notion of general open public contact with space-faring races.
Let’s say for the sake of storytelling: Imagine that our government and the governments of other world powers follow America’s lead and finally come clean with all of us about their dealings with space-faring races from wherever.
Yes, there would be shock-and-awe when we get the straight story that we’re not alone in the multiverse.
The whole process, of course, will be as gentle as possible. Governments and the media will prepare us, with a drip, drip, drip of information. Then at some point, give us the big reveal.
One day, some high governmental agency or perhaps a Pentagon official will simply tell us the truth about the off-worlders and the cat will be out of the bag.
Perhaps some high-ranking members of the United Nations will host a press conference with the world media and introduce us to the diplomatic representatives from several space-faring races.
As you can imagine, these off-worlders will suddenly be the news and pop culture darlings. The story will slam the news cycles for weeks, perhaps months, maybe even years.
I can see it now. Some well-known abductee will do a guest slot on Sixty Minutes with some of his/her off-world acquaintances of many years.
Perhaps the off-world folks who abducted Travis Walton of “Fire in the Sky” fame or maybe Whitley Strieber of “Communion” will make a media appearance together, framed in a heartfelt reconciliatory context.
Of course, there might be political hearings of some sort demanded by those who are troubled by the notion that governments lied to us about off-worlders for nearly a century. Yes, there might be a sticky credibility issue with voters about coming clean.
As a journalist in the press pool, I would want to ask. “If you’ve been lying about aliens for 70 or 80 years, what else have you been lying to us about?”
On the darker side, those folks who can’t stand LGBTQA people will have somebody out of this world to rant about and ban from restrooms. I can hear it now, “We can’t have those methane breathers using our water closets!”
I suppose it goes without saying, if you can’t handle LGBTQA folks, you’ll never be able to deal with exotic-looking off-worlders.
On the positive side, I foresee commercial brands hiring alien spokes-beings for hyping their product with the new hip off-world theme.
Of course, swiftly, everybody who was a skeptic or had nothing nice to say about the UFO/UAP topic in the past will suddenly overnight become subject matter experts on the issue.
Universities will start offering Galactic Studies degree programs with off-world study programs. Perhaps there will be off-world tourism.
For a time, none of us will be able to get away from the topic. The media will bombard us with it for years, perhaps decades; it will be all-non-human intelligences-all-the-time. Of course, on late-night television, you might hear and see a commercial such as this:
(Announcer dialog)
“On July 8th, 2025, world governments announced confirmation of official contact with numerous space-faring alien races. If before this date you or your families have been:
(On-screen text)
* Abducted by off-worlders
* Lost a marriage or child custody due to an abduction
* Lost your job due to abduction or reporting UFO/UAP sightings
* Lost professional licensing status for reporting UFO/UAP sightings
* Lost livestock or suffered livestock mutilation
* …or suffered other unspecified damages by contact with off-worlders.
Under the terms of the new Galactic Treaties, you may be eligible for financial compensation. The law firm of Barrens, DeMarco, and Petrova is standing by to represent you.
I am a non-attorney spokesperson.”
In closing, I simply ask, “Is this the shape of things to come?”
