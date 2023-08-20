Do you live your life filled more with emotion or more with logic? How many of your life’s big decisions you make that are rooted in emotion? How many in logic?
Which did you use when you decided to get married? How about when you bought your current home? Or the vehicle you drive? How much of each decision comes from your heart or from a feeling you get? How much comes from using your head and just plain objective knowledge?
Let me start by saying life is a tricky balance between emotion and logic. Both are needed to navigate through this world. A life of pure emotion or a life of pure logic wouldn’t be a life well lived.
A person with nothing but emotions would regularly change with the wind. His or her life is all over the place and moves from whim to whim. Their life is full with a lot of drama every minute. You might have to throw a hat into the room of this person before entering to see if the person shoots a hole in it. You never know what mood this person will be in. They fully experience the roller coaster ride of life’s ups and downs of life.
A person with nothing but logic would avoid snap or impulse decisions. Every decision would be well thought through, analyzing what might happen well or what might be a catastrophe. This person might even list out pros and cons of each decision or might research every aspect of a decision before committing to a yes or no. He or she is steady and fairly predictable. You know what you’re going to find when you walk into the room with this person.
You may or may not like a person who is 100% emotional or 100% logical. But the world needs individuals who slant both directions. How you are programmed will shape how you see others.
I heard a speaker once say we make 3000 decisions in a typical day. I’m not sure how this could ever be counted, but when you think of it, each day we live involves a long list of decisions. From when you first wake up in bed to the time you close your eyes at the end of your day, you determine what happens to you. You chose your breakfast, you decide if you return that phone call, you control when you leave your house, you decide if you want to tell another you love them, and the list goes on and on.
Different things make different people cry. What makes you cry? That’s an emotional response to the world you live in. People don’t cry for logical reasons.
Much of our lives are emotional. Emotions are not measurable. They can cause vastly different responses in each of us. They touch every area of our lives. They can make a relationship or break a relationship. A locked in global emotion can determine what motivates a person for their entire life. A person may choose a cause just as a surfer chooses a wave and ride it all the way to the end of their years.
Emotion includes love, hate, joy, jealousy, anger, frustration, depression, and revenge. Two people in a breakup of a long relationship or a business dispute may be very emotional, but when a judge hears their case in the courtroom, the judge applies logic.
Many logical events include emotion. The death of a very elderly person is logical. It’s just a matter of time. But the emotions of the event will kick in and move and motivate those surviving in many ways. The logical event can be followed by a lifetime of emotion.
It’s important to state here that each one of us is a product of our past. Our make up today is a result of what we have experienced in the past; some of which is beyond our control and some of which is a result of decisions we have made.
But we also have the power to change. Wherever the needle on our meter is today can be moved one direction or the other. We can modify the vision that we see when we look through our glasses.
Logic and emotion, like beauty, is often in the eye of the beholder.
Two young people fall in love. Other than their love for one another they have nothing in common. Friends and family, out of logic, tell the couple it will never work. The young couple doesn’t care, their emotions are carrying them to start a family together. Time will tell if the emotional relationship can stand the test of time.
Each of us make decisions when we shop. It may be fresh fruit, toothpaste, a shirt, or a new car. If you always buy what gets the highest score from Consumer Reports, you’re buying out of logic. An organization with more knowledge than you has done the homework. If you always buy the same brand or always buy American, the basis for your decision may be an emotional commitment. You stand firm with something that you have learned or chosen in the past and it doesn’t really matter if it is the best on the market or what anyone else thinks.
You buy a house you fall in love with, even though you can’t afford it. Emotion over logic. You cap the amount you can spend on a new home and on what the payments can be before looking for a new home and you operate within the budget you set. Logic over emotion. You get the idea.
My challenge to you is to recognize these two attributes of your world and how they play out. It’s okay to be one or the other depending on the situation. In reality, we move seamlessly between the two.
Score yourself on how much of your life you operate out of logic and how much out of emotion. Then ask your best friend to score you. Compare the two scores. You might be surprised at what another thinks versus how you see yourself.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.