In 2009, SunZia Southwest Transmission Project held a public hearing in Deming to gather feedback on its plan to build a high-voltage transmission line from Lincoln County into southeastern Arizona. Its goal was to sell New Mexico wind energy in California. If planning and permitting went smoothly, the company could start building that year and finish in 2013.

The project would stretch from 515 to 550 miles, from an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion-plus and from 2006 to 2022 and counting.