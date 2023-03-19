Over the last fourteen years I have had the opportunity to ask in a classroom setting over 80 successful leaders the question, “What has been your greatest accomplishment and why?”

This question is asked of the leaders along with seventeen other questions as part of the Leadership Roswell program I am involved in. Other questions involve topics such as how do you deal with critical people, what is the biggest failure of your life and how did you overcome it, and how do you balance work life and home life. If you ask the right questions you can learn a lot about what makes a person tick in under 40 minutes.