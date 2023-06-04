He had been waiting for over a year and had traveled for two days to be able to play a simple round of golf on the legendary elite golf course. It was the first hole and he was given the honor of being the first of his golfing buddies to tee off. He placed his luckiest ball squarely on the tee and planted the tee into the turf. He was sure he was going to hit his ball a country mile.

He uncoiled and swung with all his might. But, to his chagrin, he completely missed the ball. His buddies snickered somewhat silently to themselves. Gathering what pride he had left, he focused and stepped back up to the ball, positioned his body, and swung the club a second time. Yet a second time he missed the ball entirely.