I have stood 30 meters below where the first atomic bomb was exploded in Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945. I have been in Sparta where countless battles occurred in the fifth century B.C. between warring communities within what is modern-day Greece. I have looked over the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania where the tide was turned in our Civil War in the first three days of July 1863.

I stood over the bunker where Adolph Hitler took his life on April 30, 1945. I have walked the square in Paris where the unsuccessful June 1832 rebellion occurred that was covered in the production Les Miserables. I have peered out of the tower of the North Church in Boston where Paul Revere began his famous ride on April 18, 1775 and visited Yorktown, Virginia where the last American Revolutionary War battle occurred on October 19, 1781.