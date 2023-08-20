My name is Cheryl Costa and I am a UFO/UAP journalist.
I began writing about UFOs in July of 2013 for the old Syracuse Newtimes newspaper. I wrote that weekly column until the newspaper went out of business in June of 2019.
When I first started writing my column lots of people used to say to me, “Gee Cheryl it must be fun to write a newspaper column.” Of course I was quick to point out that the weekly effort amounted to a five hundred-to-eight-hundred-word term paper every Thursday! That remark usually threw water on the notion that writing a column is this frivolous fun thing. But in all honesty, I must qualify that my seven-year tenure writing the ‘New York Skies’ column was an intense labor of love.
In 2013, the subject matter of UFOs, now more accurately called UAPs, was called ludicrous by my peers at the newspaper and by media colleagues at the Syracuse, NY Press Club. Yet despite all the professional criticism about the column, my editors continued to publish it because it was the most popular column at the paper.
But the subject of UAPs has been turned on its ear in recent years with the advent of ongoing Congressional hearings over the past two years. Hearings, I might add, I helped advocate for, in numerous columns that I addressed to my New York State Congressional delegation. Of course, for years my columns and my letters to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Chuck Schumer were met with deafening silence. Yet, presently Sen. Gillibrand and Sen. Schumer are among the leaders in the congressional fight to get to the truth about UAPs. Interestingly, last year on Aug. 5, 2022, I received a full-page letter from Sen. Schumer thanking me for my public advocacy and support for such hearings.
Speaking of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, the Senate Majority Leader, this past month he proposed an amendment to next year's National Defense Authorization Act that says effectively, “They’re Here!” Language in the amendment clearly and urgently uses the term ‘non-human intelligence.’ What’s also extremely interesting, is that this amendment has bipartisan support!
It’s important to note that Sen. Schumer, as leader of the United States Senate is a member of the proverbial high-level leadership ‘Gang of Eight’ and he is on the inside track of things in the government.
He has justified the need for this amendment based on recent closed-door ‘credible testimony’ congressional hearings about UFO/UAP matters. Specifically, hidden government activity that has illegally not been under the oversight of Congress and related captured advanced technology created by non-human intelligences.
At the core of Schumer’s amendment is the issue of the sleight of hand use of the Atomic Energy Act of 1946 which established a category of classified information that was exempt from automatic downgrade over long periods of time. The use of this act has effectively allowed unnamed individuals within Compartmented Special Access Programs to illegally hide the bold truth that ‘non-human intelligences’ have been visiting our little blue planet for a considerable period of time. Part of the National Defense Authorization Act amendment is intended to review all the highly classified and effectively hidden information in those same Special Access Programs. These programs are alleged to be in possession of advanced technology created by non-human intelligences.
If one reads between the lines on the proposed Sen. Schumer amendment it’s clear that there is an urgent pressing need to get these programs under Congressional oversight and to
make much of this long-hidden data and historical information publicly available to the taxpayers and the greater human family at large.
This folks, is what many of us in the UFO/UAP community have been advocating for “disclosure about the truth of UFOs/UAPs.” But keep in mind that disclosure is happening at the ‘speed of government.’
