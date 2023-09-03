When people talk about UAP sightings, there are all kinds of perspectives and perceptions.
Speak with knowledgeable persons of history, they will tell you that strange things have been reported flying in the sky and have been reported by our ancient ancestors. It’s said that some two thousand years ago, the ancient historian Livy in his Ab Urbe condita reported “… and in Arpis shields were seen in the sky and saw the sun battle with the moon ...”
Other folks point to medieval works of art and odd sky images in paintings make no sense except in the context of flying craft in the sky. On the other hand, some will insist that this phenomenon didn’t start occurring until we detonated nuclear weapons in 1945. But all of these accounts are merely stories and anecdotal. Cold hard numbers and statistics tell a different kind of story.
The United States government's perspective about UFOs, or UAPs as they now call them, is usually in terms and concerns about sensitive government air space or military installations. Frequently, when we talk to news directors and senior editors in the mass media, while some take the topic of UAPs seriously, some do not and the topic is dismissed as silliness, or they take the position that the phenomenon is so rare it’s hardly worth reporting. The average person is usually curious but has the feeling that UAP report events occur somewhere else or are very rare or only something that occurred 40, 50 or 70 years ago.
When the Pentagon's Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) published its unclassified: "2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" on Jan. 12 this year, the report either inadvertently or by design added to the perception that UAP reports are an extremely rare phenomenon.
In the report, the ONDI said they evaluated 510 UAP reports and during their assessment period they were able to dismiss 366 as identifiable objects, leaving 171 or about 33.5% unexplained. Again this leaves the impression for most people that UAPs are exceedingly rare. Many people I’ve spoken to didn’t notice that these UAPs were observed over “sensitive air space.” Meaning sensitive government installations and active military bases.
What about the rest of the country? What about the air space over our homes and businesses? Has anybody noticed that the Congressional hearings have mostly spoken to the Pentagon Intelligence personnel and military pilots?
What about the civilian experts on the topic of UAPs? For over 50 years since the Air Force closed “Project Blue Book” in December of 1969, the torch for the research of UAPs has been carried by citizen scientists within the nation’s UAP community.
After the events of September 11th, 2001, the government told everybody to “Report What You see!” Civilian eyewitnesses usually made reports to either the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), both organizations are volunteer-run civilian reporting services.
Using the combined data from both MUFON and NUFORC 2001-2020 the civilian UAP reporting statistics tell another story.
For instance, there are about 3,135 counties or county-like entities in the U.S. 3,030 of those counties reported UAPs, only 105 counties didn’t. There are 41,692 Zip Codes in the U.S. 18,605 of them reported UAPs. There are 35,879 municipalities, towns and villages in the U.S. 20,348 of them reported UAPs. These statistics are based on 167,632 eyewitness UAP reports from the combined databases of MUFON and NUFORC covering the period 2001-2020. On average in the U.S., UAP reports amount to about 8400 per year, 700 per month, 161 per week, and about 23 per day nationally.
Traditionally, UAP researchers feel that about 70% of the reported sightings can be written off as misidentification or unreliable reports. But the remaining 30% still has some interesting significance.
The aforementioned, 2022 ONDI report UAP numbers of 510 UAP reports resulting in 171 unexplainable sightings; amounts to 33.5% being something unexplained and perhaps very special. If we take the ONDI report’s percentage of unexplained as 33.5% and apply that to the civilian reports of 167,632 UAP reports, the quantity of unexplained UAP nationally suggests a very interesting story.
The remaining 33.5% amounts to 56,156 UAP reports for the U.S. for the twenty years in question, averaging about 2808 per year, 234 per month, 54 per week and 7 per day.
Consider that carefully! Potentially, 234 off-world craft, built and operated by non-human intelligences have been visiting the U.S. every month for the past 20 years.
Yet some of you are thinking “No!” The number has to be rarer and smaller than that to be real!” Okay, let’s throw 99% of the reported sighting data away and keep 1% and for the sake of argument say those are the “real” off-world craft.
The 1% numbers shake out like this for the U.S.: 1676 for 20 years, about 84 per year, about seven per month.
That is still an unimaginable reality that potentially seven off-world craft, built and operated by non-human intelligences have been visiting the U.S. every month for the past 240 months of the past twenty years. Those numbers don’t begin to take into account the international UAP reports. I think that is newsworthy!
Did I just rattle your reality? Welcome to the notion that we are not alone in the universe and that our little blue planet is being visited regularly by craft built and operated by non-human intelligences. I am not in a position to speculate on who they are, their intentions or anything else about them beyond their apparent presence amongst us.
But they are here.
The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
