When people talk about UAP sightings, there are all kinds of perspectives and perceptions.

Speak with knowledgeable persons of history, they will tell you that strange things have been reported flying in the sky and have been reported by our ancient ancestors. It’s said that some two thousand years ago, the ancient historian Livy in his Ab Urbe condita reported “… and in Arpis shields were seen in the sky and saw the sun battle with the moon ...”