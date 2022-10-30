The difference between a revolution and a civil war is who wins the war after the last shot is fired. In both instances there are shots fired by members of a country against other members of the same nation.
If those rebelling win against their own country, the end result is a revolution and the birth of a new nation. If those rebelling lose the war, it goes down in history as a civil war.
The “shot heard round the world” was fired on April 19, 1775 at North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts. It was the first time a British soldier was killed in battle by a British colonist in America.
On a trip back east my wife and I had the opportunity to visit Lexington and Concord. We had been to Massachusetts several times before, but had not taken the opportunity to visit these Revolutionary War locations.
We visited North Church in Boston, where two lanterns were hung in the steeple telling Paul Revere that the British were coming by sea. He rode to Lexington and on towards Concord to let the villagers know the “Regulars,” the British soldiers, were on their way. Paul Revere was actually captured by the British after leaving Lexington and wasn’t able to make it all the way to Concord.
The British troops had to march thirteen miles to get from Boston to Lexington. In Lexington there is a large open area in the center of town called a “green” where 77 colonists stood face to face defending their rights against 700 of the British Kings’ soldiers. Knowing they were greatly outnumbered, Captain John Parker, the leader of the colonists, told the 77 to not fire, but to leave the green. There is a boulder monument on the green that has inscribed Captain Parker’s words, “Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon but if they mean to have a war let it begin here.”
No one knows who fired the first shot at Lexington, but as the colonial rebels began to leave, the British soldiers fired away and the first American lives were lost, eight of them, and the American revolutionary war had begun.
While the British soldiers were well organized and well trained in their bright red coats, the colonists looked like a vagabond group carrying guns and swords in their daily clothing. They came to fight the most powerful army in the world in whatever they had on when the battle began. Our men were all ages, shapes, and sizes and from many trades.
After Lexington, the British army traveled further up the road seven miles to Concord to search for hidden ammunition and weapons. The British and the colonists met on opposite sides of the North Bridge, a small bridge over the Concord River. With their guns drawn at one another, Major John Buttrick instructed his men to fire upon the British. Thus was fired the “shot heard round the world” and Great Britain had its first casualties of the United States Revolution.
It is interesting to hear the account of what occurred next and how as news spread as those in the surrounding villages came together to eventually outnumber the British who lost 283 soldiers as they retreated and fought their way back to the safety of Boston.
Just over a year later, America declared itself a nation with the Declaration of Independence being signed on July 4th, 1776. The final battle for independence was not fought until October 19, 1781when General George Washington defeated the British at Yorktown, Virginia.
I think of the band of untrained colonial men who were called Minutemen because they had to drop whatever they were doing to be ready to fight with a minute’s notice. They were British living on foreign soil who believed in freedom. They were grandfathers, fathers, husbands, and sons who believed that their individual lives were less important than removing from their lives the oppression imposed on them by the British government.
I think of the eight men who died on April 19th, 1775 in Lexington and whether or not any of them ever thought that they would be the first to give their lives so a new nation could exist today. I then think of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have fought for our country over the centuries, each unique individuals who gave their lives so I can enjoy all the freedoms I have today.
I heard a speaker say that signing up to serve our country in the military is like giving our government a blank check to fill in the value on, including the person’s life.
I am proud to be an American. It is my desire that I remember each life that has been sacrificed by each individual in service to our country. I have not lost a close family member as they protected our country. I have not been called upon to bear arms for America. Nevertheless, I never want to take for granted those who have.
There is nothing free about our freedom. It has come at the expense of countless men, women, and families. It bothers me when a person who has served or is serving our country is not given the respect he or she deserves.
Although our country is founded on freedom of speech which has led to a polarized country, I feel a responsibility to those men and women who have gone ahead of me so I can enjoy my life today.
My challenge to you is to remember and to be respectful of the individuals and the families who have paid the ultimate price for you to have the freedoms you enjoy. It is alright to disagree with leadership and to seek to improve our great nation. It is not alright to be disrespectful of, or to forget, those whose shoulders we are standing on today.
We live in a great nation. It began with a shot heard round the world in Concord very early one April morning.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
