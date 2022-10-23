In recent employment interviews I asked some of the applicants what they felt were their biggest weaknesses. Several of those interviewed gave very honest answers along the lines of, “I am my own biggest weakness.” These answers caught me by surprise. They also got me thinking. If we are our own biggest weakness, why don’t we do something about it?
Maybe much of what our lives are about is learning to get out of our own way. Why would I choose to hold myself back? Why would you choose to hold yourself back? If we had a ball and chain around our ankle that we dragged with each step of our life, wouldn’t we at some point want to get rid of it? Wouldn’t we want to get rid of it sooner rather than later? If we had the key in our pocket to unlock the chain, why wouldn’t we reach down into our pocket, take it out, sit down, and unlock the chain?
Sometimes the solution seems so simple!
I believe we all have been programmed for success. I believe we were created to fly high. Yet, it is impossible to fly high when we weigh ourselves down. The journey of our lives often seems long. The less baggage we carry, the better.
I often think we are like the old violin in this often told story. There are many versions of the story. I will share my version:
The room was packed wall to wall. It was late in the auction and the room had become warm from the day of bidding. There were only a few items left in the auction when the auctioneer picked up an old violin. It had seen better days. It was battered and worn and didn’t look like much. The auctioneer didn’t even think it was worth his while to auction that day.
Nevertheless, he held it up and with a grin he said, “What am I bid for this old violin?” No response. Somewhat embarrassed he again asked, “What am I bid for this old violin?” One final time, hoping for any response still holding the violin in the air he forced a smile and said, “Won’t someone give me a bid for this old violin?”
From the front of the room a hand raised, “One dollar!” The auctioneer was startled. “One dollar, one dollar, do I hear two?” “One dollar, will anyone give me two?” he repeated. From the side a hand shot up and the man yelled, “Two dollars!” A lady replied from the other side, “Three dollars.” The auctioneer, realizing this dried up piece of wood should never have made it into the auction was ready to just get rid of it. He said, “Three dollars once, three dollars twice...”
The gavel was raised in the air and he was about to drop it and move on when suddenly he froze. From the back of the room an old gray haired man was walking up the middle aisle. A hush fell over the room. The man walked slowly, but deliberately towards him. The auctioneer lowered the violin and stood motionless as the gentleman made his way to the front of the crowd. You could have heard a pin drop as the elderly man picked up the bow and took the violin from the auctioneer.
In the uneasy silence, he gently blew the dust from the top of the old violin. With confidence he carefully tightened its loose strings, one at a time. When he was satisfied the violin was ready, he turned to face the crowd. He raised the bow and with everything inside him he stroked the strings back and forth and back and forth. He played that violin as it had never been played before.
The crowd was amazed, their mouths opened in awe. The Master played a melody that sounded as sweet as caroling angels sing. Finishing his song, he gently and quietly handed the violin back to the auctioneer. Then he walked back down the aisle to the rear of the room.
The crowd was still hushed as the auctioneer broke the silence in a voice quiet and low. He said, “What am I bid for this old violin?” “One thousand dollars,” was yelled from the middle of the room. A man in the back shot back “Two thousand.” The room was ablaze in excitement. The auctioneer came alive, “Two thousand, two thousand, who will give me three?” The crowd was now cheering loudly. A hand shot up in the front row, “I’ll give you three!”
With the gavel high in the air, the auctioneer looked over the room. “Three thousand once, three thousand twice, going, going...” and with that he dropped the gavel and smiled ear to ear.
With the bang of the gavel the room once again fell silent. A lady in front whispered loudly, “I don’t understand. It is the same violin. What changed its value?” she asked. Quick came the response from the wise man next to her, “It was the touch of the Master’s hand!”
Each of us are like that old violin. We are out of tune. Our lives are torn and tattered by sin. We sometimes feel like we would not bring much if we were auctioned to a thoughtless crowd. As we live our lives we feel we are going once, going twice, going three times and almost gone. Then the Master comes along and with the Master’s help our lives are changed. We leave the crowd not quite understanding the change that results from the touch of the Master’s hand.
Our value is forever changed by the touch of the Master’s hand.
My challenge to you is to recognize you as an individual are special. Your life has a high value. Often times we get down or depressed. We feel our worth is little. We feel we don’t have much to offer.
But, like that old violin, we were created to be a masterpiece. We are one of a kind even if we are covered with dust and are out of tune. We should live our lives to be the masterpiece we were created to be.
We have music in us that needs to be played in the life we live. All we need is the Master’s touch. It is His touch that makes the difference in the value of our lives.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
