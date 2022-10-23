In recent employment interviews I asked some of the applicants what they felt were their biggest weaknesses. Several of those interviewed gave very honest answers along the lines of, “I am my own biggest weakness.” These answers caught me by surprise. They also got me thinking. If we are our own biggest weakness, why don’t we do something about it?

Maybe much of what our lives are about is learning to get out of our own way. Why would I choose to hold myself back? Why would you choose to hold yourself back? If we had a ball and chain around our ankle that we dragged with each step of our life, wouldn’t we at some point want to get rid of it? Wouldn’t we want to get rid of it sooner rather than later? If we had the key in our pocket to unlock the chain, why wouldn’t we reach down into our pocket, take it out, sit down, and unlock the chain?