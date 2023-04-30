Have you ever found yourself in a situation you don’t want to be in? You look up and ask yourself the question, “How did I get here?” or “What am I doing here?” You wish you could push “Stop” and then “Rewind” and then go back to an earlier time?

Do you ever pray “Lord, if you get me out of this I will never make this same mistake again?” I am sure it has happened to all of us. And it is probable it will happen again in the days ahead.