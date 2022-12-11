The classic 1970s movie “Love Story” featured a popular line, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” This concept may have worked for the big screen, but it is totally wrong and does not work in real life. To use “love” as an excuse not to apologize would ultimately result in the breakdown of a relationship or a falling out of “love.” Apologies are a necessary and critical part of any close relationship.

There is a right way to apologize. It is really quite simple. It comes from the heart in a soft or normal tone of voice with the words, “I am sorry.” You are thinking, “That is really a novel thought, Rick.” Well, maybe it would help if I cover some ways not to apologize.