How nice Mother’s Day is on a Sunday this year. No COVID restrictions, so maybe family get-togethers are going to occur. Since it’s a Sunday, maybe we can all go to church that day. That would be awesome to have standing room only in the churches. Y’all best to make those reservations for a restaurant treat for mom and grandma, hopefully. They will be booking up fast. Remember flowers are going fast out of the stores, too. But those don’t stay nice for a long time. Maybe a rose bush or some flowers in a small planter box. That would be awesome. She always sees those, especially if the grandkids plant it, or even better plant it with her. On a Sunday there may not be deliveries. Who knows? So, if not plants, ok, please.

Well, food is always important for family get-togethers, right? I would just as soon not cook, but going out is more miserable for me. Too many people out there, sorry. So, I guess cook, but since probably just me and my husband there could be not much cooking. I thought we might BBQ, but we have planned for Memorial Day so best not. BBQ is a lot of work. But there will be a cake because it’s my middle son’s birthday. It will be chocolate with fudgy icing. Unfortunately, I can’t eat chocolate. But that is ok because I can’t eat the cake, but oh yes, that ice cream.