How nice Mother’s Day is on a Sunday this year. No COVID restrictions, so maybe family get-togethers are going to occur. Since it’s a Sunday, maybe we can all go to church that day. That would be awesome to have standing room only in the churches. Y’all best to make those reservations for a restaurant treat for mom and grandma, hopefully. They will be booking up fast. Remember flowers are going fast out of the stores, too. But those don’t stay nice for a long time. Maybe a rose bush or some flowers in a small planter box. That would be awesome. She always sees those, especially if the grandkids plant it, or even better plant it with her. On a Sunday there may not be deliveries. Who knows? So, if not plants, ok, please.
Well, food is always important for family get-togethers, right? I would just as soon not cook, but going out is more miserable for me. Too many people out there, sorry. So, I guess cook, but since probably just me and my husband there could be not much cooking. I thought we might BBQ, but we have planned for Memorial Day so best not. BBQ is a lot of work. But there will be a cake because it’s my middle son’s birthday. It will be chocolate with fudgy icing. Unfortunately, I can’t eat chocolate. But that is ok because I can’t eat the cake, but oh yes, that ice cream.
Family time is so important to mom, especially on Mother’s Day. When we get to see the kids and the grandkids. Some moms even have great-grandkids. That is so awesome. But what if you are far away? Well, there is Facetime and video calling. I don’t know how those work, but that is ok, my kids understand it.
I hope to go to church. If not, I guess it will be online, again. Getting older, sure, and not feeling good makes it harder to go to church. It sure is nice to have an online option. I hope one day we can go to church and the grandkids, or at least a few, could be there. And if all the kids, their spouses, and the grandkids, that would be awesome. That may be a pipe dream, but who knows? Stranger things have happened.
I love to see all the pictures of my friends’ families, their kids and especially their grandkids. I love it when I run into them at the store and show me their latest pictures. Kids are such a blessing. Sometimes at church on Mother’s Day there will be a photographer taking family photos. We did that years ago and it was awesome. Our oldest granddaughter was a baby then.
I do believe if you give a picture to your parents or whoever, it should be a frame. You say, “I don’t know what kind of frame.” Use a visit. Just go and look, then you can do that. Be stealthy.
I don’t like to post pictures on Facebook of my family. I will send them by text or messenger, but not post them on Facebook. I feel weird if something happened because the wrong person saw that picture. Remember, there are people that are stalkers on Facebook. But that is ok. Remember it is your choice.
I always liked to do activities on Mother’s Day when my children were little. So many times, we planted flowers or seeds. When we lived in town, I had help planting a dahlia bed. That was so fun. It turned out so pretty until the gophers got them. I had help after we moved out to the country planting planter boxes. That was fun. I worked with each kid to do their own with the flowers they picked. That was so special, but the pictures are on a long-ago phone.
Of course, there is my uncle’s folding table that he had made in high school, then gave to my mother as a present. It was in our home because my dad lived with us after mom died. I always had a puzzle on it. We did pieces when walking by that folding table. My dad even tried to find puzzle pieces to fit while having Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
My husband’s favorite game is Mille Bornes. It is a French game with cards. It’s fun. I played in French class in high school. I love to play cards and board games too. I used to play a mean game of Risk. I love a good game of Monopoly. I should get that cheater’s edition. That would be fun.
I assume flowers are appropriate for Mother’s Day. I would rather have something to plant, but I do press flowers, so I am not going to be fussy about it. I do need a better place to plant bushes and such. That is my next big project. I know as a book lover, people would say, “Oh get a book for mom.” Well, unless they were, which they are not, attuned to mom's reading genres, I seriously doubt mine could get one I would like. But, we are always polite about it. We will even read them if we get them.
Lastly, I always figure kitchen items would be a good guess. But how many do you need of things? Most of us don’t need more pots or pans, but I do have my eye on these hamburger bun and hots bun pans on Amazon. The only sad thing is these pans are not cast iron. So, unless it was something unusual, like those pans, I would say maybe not.
If everyone is like me, we have too many appliances. I store them and get them down when I need them. I don’t have one inch more room for anything.
Whatever you do, please spend some time with mom, we do so enjoy it. If you can, please don’t make her cook. Don’t be like my dad. He told me mom liked to cook. I told him, unfortunately, you are mistaken, just check with mom. He called me the next week — Mom doesn’t like to cook. We have to cook, but that doesn’t mean we necessarily like it. But that is ok, I always tried to get them to come down. I cooked for her. Now, if my kids could do that, it would be awesome. But none of them can really cook.
