He was dying a slow and painful death hanging between two criminals. With nails driven through His hands and feet, a crown of thorns piercing His head, blood dripping from His scourged body, and a sign mocking Him above His head, He looked down from the cross and with compassion in His eyes, He forgave the very people who were taking His life from Him.

Almost 2000 years ago they hung a man on a cross. This wasn’t just any man. This was a special man. This man’s life would change the world forever. This man’s death and resurrection would change the world forever. Even in the secular world, the impact of the life of this man would set the benchmark upon which mankind would measure time.