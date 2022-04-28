Weather has been crazy and almost bipolar again. Today (at the time of this writing) examples, 70-something degrees with winds at 35 mph. I don’t want to go out to do any garden-types of stuff today. Then nice winds last week with a high in 40s. No plants going out in that either. Soil temperature isn’t even up to where it needs to be yet. That is life of a gardener. I have friend on Facebook that can’t even put in cooler weather crops until May 1. Of course, she is in Vermont.
I am, for one, looking forward to seeing all the veggies coming out now. I always wonder if I buy enough. I am trying to get my seeds to grow, but they don’t always seem to like me. I am going to try to convince them to grow for me. But I am not holding my breath.
The plant sale by the Roswell Gardening Club, which was at Cahoon Park, was awesome. I got seeds for some cool flowers and two bedding plants. I saw a dear friend and that made me think. I might join the Roswell Gardening Club. I might get better with growing seeds and might be inspired to start my own seedlings, I guess. I sure do wish my lemon tree that I started from seed didn’t die or look like it has. I am still trying for another avocado tree, too. And I would so love to get pineapple to start again, since something killed it on our back porch.
I will try and with a little luck might have a successful plant of some type. I might also just buy a lemon tree or something else from a seed catalog. I just wonder if my two house cats would even leave any tree or any plant alone in my house.
The planting adventure continues with my tomatoes. I had my gloves on but still got a rash above my glove level. I must be crazy, because of my allergy to tomatoes, but I want to can tomato sauce/pasta sauce and pizza sauce.
I have four colors but I thought the colors came from letting those green bell peppers ripen.
I still pray I get all of those beautiful colors and in an abundance. But the recent cool weather is not looking good for them, even with protection. I so hope that my tomatoes do well. I have such plans for them. I would hate to have to go to a farm stand to buy them.
When we were visiting in Lubbock, a while back, I saw so many beautiful baskets of flowers and a basket of snow peas. Yes, a hanging basket of snow peas at (a store), I should have picked it up. But I knew that basket would have to hang in my house with my two house cats. That would not have worked, but I still wanted that basket of snow peas so bad.
But I am attempting to grow snow peas in a hanging pot. I am praying over it every day. Checking in constantly like it’s a surgical patient.
I have such admiration of the people that can stick a seed in a pot or into the ground, then it grows. I try, but not much luck. It’s simply not always good, although transplants do OK most of the time. But sometimes the peppers are so mean to me. It’s like they don’t like the soil, too much or too little water, or it’s too hot or too cold.
I have joked they are the Goldilocks of the plant world at my house. Then you try and try and try to get them to grow for you. They seem to not like it here at house at all. So, might have to buy those at the store again this year.
I have viewed such beautiful-looking raised beds on Facebook and in some of my magazine subscriptions. I have so dreamed of having those raised beds. Having an abundance of flowers, herbs and fresh salad fixings to just cut and carry into the house. But we have wild rabbits, they would have a buffet at my house with those raised beds. All my big pots are so tall the little rabbits, thankfully, can’t reach them.
I may get some raised beds in the backyard as the wild rabbits can’t get into there. But that will take some planning and back-breaking work. The good thing about them is that raised beds put in correctly can last for a decade or more if taken care of yearly.
Well with the weather getting warmer and the winds picking up for the spring … I do wish that it would it causally change instead of feeling like it’s a rush on everything. If the weather would please stop changing her mind. Sincere prayers for all those gardeners, I hope to see you at the Farmers’ Market. Then you can see my attempts didn’t fare well with my purchases.
———
Gena Sterling was born and raised in Texas. Gena also lived in Oklahoma, where she met her husband. She and her family moved to Roswell in January 1995. She can be reached at writingaddict57@gmail.com. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.