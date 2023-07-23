A common saying is “it’s not etched in concrete” or “it’s not set in stone.” I don’t know the history of these two phrases, but I know that something etched in concrete or set in stone is rather permanent. Twenty-seven years ago my wife Tanya and I decided to literally etch in concrete and in brick.

We were building a home that had taken me three years to design and eight months to have built. We decided to have it built while our children were still young so they could enjoy it as they grew up.