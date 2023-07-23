A common saying is “it’s not etched in concrete” or “it’s not set in stone.” I don’t know the history of these two phrases, but I know that something etched in concrete or set in stone is rather permanent. Twenty-seven years ago my wife Tanya and I decided to literally etch in concrete and in brick.
We were building a home that had taken me three years to design and eight months to have built. We decided to have it built while our children were still young so they could enjoy it as they grew up.
Our home has been a blessing from God that my family was able to enjoy for 25 years and is ready now to be enjoyed by another family. The house is actually for sale at this time. Anyhow, when it was built, we put scriptures in numerous places around the home. From our front sidewalk to under the carpet in our living room, Bible verses are scratched into the concrete that can be read by generations to come.
While the home was under construction, my wife Tanya and I chose 25 scriptures from the Bible to be engraved into 25 different bricks to be placed in our game room fireplace. We decided we would choose some of our favorite scriptures and then would leave a Bible on the mantle over the fireplace for the youth and anyone else who visits to look up any of the scriptures they desire.
After choosing the Scripture we placed the bricks in the order the topic each Scripture addresses might happen in one’s life. Space does not permit me to cite and then quote every Scripture, but let me march you through the first eleven and I will need to come back and complete the last fourteen bricks in another column.
Our first brick reads, “Colossians 1:17.” We are told in this verse, “He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” This is important as God existed before any of us or our ancestors did and it is because of Him that there is order in our world.
The second brick is “Psalm 139.” Verses 13-16 tell us, “For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made, your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” Wow! Before you were created, every day ordained for you was written in God’s book. Further, each of us were wonderfully made! Something to remember when we question our value in this world.
The next brick reads, “Proverbs 22:6.” It tell us to “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it.” This is our responsibility as parents in raising our children; and what an awesome responsibility it is!
“John 1:12" is the next brick. The Scripture states, “Yet to all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.” That makes each of us who believe a son or daughter of the King of Kings! Another “Wow!,” the right to become a child of God.
This brick is followed by the most quoted Scripture in the Bible, “John 3:16,” that reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” The gift of eternal life is free and available by believing in God. We need to remember that each of us will spend eternity somewhere.
After salvation, the sixth brick reads, “II Corinthians 5:17" where we are told, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!” A new life results from salvation and the old one has gone.
The next challenge is to live a Christ-filled life. The seventh brick is “Psalm 23.” The 23rd Psalm is well known, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Even when we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we should fear no evil as God is with us and He will guide us.
The eighth brick reads “Psalm 1.” I won’t quote the entire chapter as it is lengthy, but it includes the message, “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers...For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous, but the way of the wicked will perish.” Quite simply, God watches over those who are righteous, but the wicked will perish. Because God created us with free will, the choice of being righteous or wicked is up to us.
The ninth brick is “Matthew 19:26.” It shares, “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’” These are red letter words where Jesus was sharing with his disciples that all things are possible with God. We need to remember to not limit what God can do through us.
The tenth brick is “Matthew 28:20.” These last words in the book of Matthew is referred to as the Great Commission. Jesus is sharing with his disciples after rising from the dead and before ascending to heaven. We are told starting with verse 18, “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’” We are commanded to share the gospel with confidence that God is with us always.
The eleventh brick reads, “Proverbs 3:5-6.” We are told, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on you own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight.” Again, trust in God in all you do and acknowledge him in all you do.
My challenge to you today is to list your favorite 25 Scripture verses. If you had 25 bricks to write messages on, what would you write? What verses would you put on your list? Do we have some of the same verses?
The Bible is the bestselling book that has ever been written. Take some time to study it and then follow the message it sets out. Better yet, etch its verses into your life.
Just a thought…
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, email to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
