How do you heal a community? By collecting its painful memories, by holding those memories in history, by not forgetting.

Michelle Hall Kells, a UNM faculty member, and a handful of graduate students went to the mining community of Bayard, near Silver City, in 2017 and distributed fliers, inviting people to come to the local library and bring their memories, photos and mementos of the Empire Zinc strike, an event that took place more than 70 years ago. They offered to help people write up their memories.