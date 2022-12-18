The great philosopher Winnie the Pooh’s view of the world is “Laugh ‘til your tummy hurts.”
I decided to do some research on famous philosophers. I first learned that the term “philosophy” literally means “the love of wisdom.” A list of the greatest philosophers included Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Confucius, Albert Schweitzer, and C.S. Lewis. These and the others listed were brilliant men whose writings have stood the test of time.
That being said, let’s set their theories aside and today look at my favorite philosopher, Pooh Bear. His approach to this world is as basic as it can be. He had a very special and unique relationship with his friends Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl.
We often make life more difficult than it needs to be. My family and I watched the motion picture “Christopher Robin” and it reminded me of the logic of Pooh and his friends.
Winnie the Pooh was written by British author A.A. Milne in 1926 followed by The House at Pooh Corner in 1928. Because he wrote for children, Milne kept things simple. I like simple. Today I want to explore the world according to Pooh.
Pooh’s unique view of the world includes “The things that make me different are the things that make me.” “People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” “Doing nothing often leads to the very best something.” “I’m so tired my tired is tired.” “I’m not lazy, I’m just on standby.” “I must be thinking too hard.” “Always look for the rainbow.”
Pooh has personality characteristics I think we can all relate to “One of the advantages of being disorganized is that one is always having surprising discoveries.” “I’m short, fat, & proud of that.” “When all else fails, take a nap.” “Maybe it’s true, maybe we don’t know what we have until we’ve lost it. But, maybe it’s also true that we don’t know what we are missing until we find it.”
Pooh had a simple way of stating the obvious “I always get to where I’m going by walking away from where I’ve been.” “You can’t stay in your corner of the forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” “It makes a difference to have someone who believes in you.”
The KISS concept of life is “Keep it Simple Stupid.” Pooh kept it simple, but was not stupid. “Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved.” “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” “Sometimes we need to simply be there...not to fix anything or to do anything in particular, but to just let us feel we are supported.” “Don’t think too much. You’ll create a problem that wasn’t even there in the first place.” “Nobody can be uncheered with a balloon.” “Birthdays mean cake!”
Pooh valued his friendships. “As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen.” “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” “Good friends will stick with you until you’re unstuck.” “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.” “A friend is one of the nicest things you can have & one of the best things you can be.”
I grew up with this one on my wall, “Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend.”
Pooh recognized very close relationships “Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.” Piglet asked “How do you spell ‘Love’?” Pooh responded, “You don’t spell it, you feel it.” Pooh asked Piglet “What day is today?” Piglet said “Today.” Pooh responded “Ah, my favorite day!”
Winnie the Pooh had a very simple view on relationships with his friends. “Anyone can show up when you’re happy, but the ones who stay by your side when your heart falls apart, they are your true friends.” “We will be friends forever, just you wait and see.” “Sometimes all you really need is someone to hug you tight and refuse to let you go until you feel better.” “Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my favorite day.”
There are Pooh philosophies that involve saying goodbyes. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” “Goodbye...? On no, please, Can’t we go back to page one and do it all over again?” “You may be gone from my sight...But you are never gone from my heart.” “If there ever comes a day we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” “Promise you’ll never forget me. Not even when I’m a hundred.”
“If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important is this, even if we are apart I’ll always be with you.” “If a hug represented how much I loved you. I would hold you in my arms forever.”
His friend Tigger had his own unique beliefs, “Once in a while someone amazing comes along...and here I am.” “The wonderful thing about Tigger is I’m the only one!” “Life is not about how fast you run or how high you climb, but how well you bounce.” “Oh Tigger, where are your manners?” Pooh asked. Tigger responded “I don’t know, but I bet they are having more fun than I am.”
Eeyore had his own “woe is me” view of the world. Everyone knows an Eeyore. “It will be kind of gloomy without you. That’s what happens when the sunshine goes away.” “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine.” And finally, “Thanks for noticing me.”
I like a few quotes that if we apply can positively impact each of us: “Only look back to see how far you’ve come.” “We only regret the chances we didn’t take.” “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.”
My favorite saying is on a sign in my study that I bought many years ago. I share it with my wife of 38 years. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”
My challenge to you is to apply some of Pooh’s philosophies to your life. Write them down and share them. Life doesn’t have to be as complex as we make it. I will close with something that will most definitely help you in your days ahead, “If the person you’re talking to doesn’t appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small bit of fluff in his ear.”
Just some Pooh thoughts...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program.
