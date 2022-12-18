The great philosopher Winnie the Pooh’s view of the world is “Laugh ‘til your tummy hurts.”

I decided to do some research on famous philosophers. I first learned that the term “philosophy” literally means “the love of wisdom.” A list of the greatest philosophers included Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Confucius, Albert Schweitzer, and C.S. Lewis. These and the others listed were brilliant men whose writings have stood the test of time.