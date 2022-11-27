You are a once in a universe happening. There has never been anyone like you in the history of mankind. There will never be another like you once you are gone. There are eight billion people on this planet and only one you. Clearly you are special!

I heard an interview where motivational speaker Les Brown emphasized the point that each person is someone special. He reasoned, “You have to be if you survived as one out of 40 million sperm.” He continued, “You were born to win. You were born to do something valuable to the universe.”