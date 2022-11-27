You are a once in a universe happening. There has never been anyone like you in the history of mankind. There will never be another like you once you are gone. There are eight billion people on this planet and only one you. Clearly you are special!
I heard an interview where motivational speaker Les Brown emphasized the point that each person is someone special. He reasoned, “You have to be if you survived as one out of 40 million sperm.” He continued, “You were born to win. You were born to do something valuable to the universe.”
You have all heard the saying, “They broke the mold when he (or she) was born.” If we were made from molds, this would be true for each one of us. We would not be stamped with number 112 out of 600 models. We would each be number 1 out of 1.
My wife, Tanya, bought a new outfit and she left one of the tags from her dress on her dresser. It was a fancy tag complete with an elaborate border and scripted words for its message. I picked up the tag the next day while getting dressed for work not knowing what it was. It read, “The variations and nuances of shading and the uneven texture are what gives this garment its unique character and are not to be considered imperfections.” It got me thinking. This message on this tag applies to each one of us.
If we each were born with a tag, God might convey a similar message. We each have variations, different shading, and uneven texture. We each have been gifted with unique character that is not to be considered imperfections.
If you could be anyone in the world, who would you be? Many years ago they asked this of the fifty-one representatives from across the country in a Miss America Pageant. As I recall, about eighty percent of them said that given this choice, they would be themself. At first I was proud of the high percentage who chose themself as an answer. Then I got to thinking, what about the other twenty percent? Based on the opportunities that lay ahead, why didn’t they choose to be themselves?
We need to each be glad that we are who we are. You will never be anyone else. If you try to live your life being anyone else in this world, you will be unsuccessful. You can only be who you are. We need to do the best we can with what we have.
I sometimes feel that I should wear a sign around my neck that reads, “Work in Progress.” I know that God is not finished with me yet. I know that each day that I live there is more I can do to improve me, not the guy sitting at the table next to me, not the lady on the television screen, but me.
I recently bought a framed sign that says “The world needs who you were made to be.” I agree.
I saw a framed print in a bookstore that read, “God danced the day you were born. You are loved, you are beautiful. You are a gift of God, his own possession. You are the gift to all mankind, His gift of love to them. You are his.” Wow!
You need to be the masterpiece that you were created to be. And aren’t we each a masterpiece? Aren’t we each a masterpiece more spectacular that the greatest work of art that any of mankind has ever made?
We were each made by God and God doesn’t make junk!
Psalms 139:13-16 puts it best, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
My challenge to you is to be the masterpiece that you were created to be. You are the first of one edition. Don’t waste time wishing that you were someone else. Know that you are someone special. Celebrate your individuality. Be who you are. Take the potential that you have been given and develop it. Do the best you can with the three foot circle around you. Sometimes that is all you can control.
You are uniquely and wonderfully made.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850.
