With the rate of inflation exceeding 8% the city offering only a 1% wage increase is an insult to our hard-working city employees, and serves only to increase our already high rates of poverty. Poverty is the primary cause of our almost 50 years of stagnation which is also the limiting factor in the number of businesses willing to invest here bringing good paying jobs.
Studies have shown the vast majority of crime is committed by unemployed, or underemployed, younger adult males. It is heartbreaking to witness the present human suffering caused by our high rates of poverty and crime with the past city leaders unwilling to address these issues, but offering only excuses and blame placing as solutions.
Economies are driven largely by consumer spending with the middle and lower income earners supplying 70% to 80% of the spending. Government revenues are almost entirely the result of taxation. History is filled with governments attempting to reduce deficits by cutting spending which works to slow the economy. The results of a slowing economy is reduced revenues resulting in even higher increases in the deficits.
I would urge you to seek and implement solutions proven to work in growing economies in other cities with the end result being reduced poverty and crime. I think we have proven over the past 50 years the current management philosophies have failed in providing economic growth, and in providing for the residents of our city. It is time to move our city forward.
John Grogan is a Roswell resident. The views expressed in this letter are those of the author.