With the rate of inflation exceeding 8% the city offering only a 1% wage increase is an insult to our hard-working city employees, and serves only to increase our already high rates of poverty. Poverty is the primary cause of our almost 50 years of stagnation which is also the limiting factor in the number of businesses willing to invest here bringing good paying jobs.

Studies have shown the vast majority of crime is committed by unemployed, or underemployed, younger adult males. It is heartbreaking to witness the present human suffering caused by our high rates of poverty and crime with the past city leaders unwilling to address these issues, but offering only excuses and blame placing as solutions.