The best solution for any problem must have a minimum amount of common sense. When we hear the politicians discuss (or just cuss) gun violence, the first thing they scream is one or another gun must be banned.
There are more gun laws on the books than any of us are aware. The criminals don’t seem to care what gun law they break as they are too often back on the street within hours to break more laws.
Why don’t we add a little common sense to the mix? Let’s pass a few new laws aimed at the criminal, not the gun and the law-abiding citizen. Start with some mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenses, as follows: 1) Use of a gun in the commission of a crime, first offense; five years (no time off for good behavior, no possibility of bail, no plea bargain). 2) Felon in possession of a firearm, 10 years (no bail, no plea bargain, no time off for good behavior).
These must be in addition to sentencing for any other criminal offenses and be served as such. There are many other laws that could be added if we keep in mind that the criminal is the problem, not the gun. If someone has a mental problem, with violence as a possible result, add them to a list of those that cannot legally purchase a firearm, for life if necessary. If they are incompetent to stand trial they should be committed to a mental institution until they are competent, but still must not be allowed a firearm.
Jim Britton
Roswell