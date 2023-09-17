I am writing to shed light on an issue that demands urgent attention — the dire need for home rehabilitation to create affordable housing in our rural and disadvantaged community.

Roswell, like many other cities across the nation, is grappling with a severe shortage of affordable housing options. This crisis disproportionately affects our most vulnerable residents, including low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. The lack of affordable housing not only hampers their ability to secure stable shelter but also perpetuates a cycle of poverty and inequality.