I write to say, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart." — Helen E. Wakefield, J.D., Juneteenth Roswell, New Mexico commemorative holiday director.
The sentiments expressed are taken from the lyrics to a well-known Stevie Wonder song, "I Just Called To Say I Love You."
City of Roswell, from the bottom of my heart, I give gratitude and thanks to you for your acceptance of me as an employee with the State of New Mexico, Roswell chair on the Commission on Aging, law-abiding, taxpaying resident, local Marshalls shopper, and now, the Juneteenth Roswell, New Mexico commemorative holiday director in charge of coordinating this year's local Juneteenth Official Flag Raising and Veterans' Luncheon.
This celebratory event would not have been possible without your participation, sponsorship and support. The list of sponsors and supporters is numerous.
To begin with, a heartfelt thank you to the City of Roswell's elected officials, employees and staff from A-Z. Mayor Timothy Jennings, Juanita Jennings, director of public affairs, Joe Neeb, city manager, City Councilor Angela Moore, Damian Cheatem and the super-duper volunteer staff that helped at the Juneteenth event, Recreation and Aquatic Center, City of Roswell firefighters — the specific ones that responded to remove the BMX bicycle that was lodged at the very top of the John Simpson Chisum statue — thank you so much.
A warm and memorable thank you to all the attendees. Thank you, fellow Commission on Aging Commissioner Bonnie Montgomery, Dr. Rhonda Gilliam-Smith (community comments speaker), Blackdom family members, Jorge Martinez (community participant that read General Order #3), the little girl that ran through the Facebook Live video, the lady that came up to me and said her sister aged out of foster care and needed this type of cultural celebration, the Call and Response Team (you know who you are, LOL), and everyone that attended the event on that hot Saturday, June 18, morning.
Grammy-nominee thank you to Natasha Mackey for her a cappella rendition of the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Honorable thank you to the American Legion Posts 28 and 61, the Color Guards, all military branch veterans and their family members. Danielle Thompson, veteran services officer, Chaves and Lincoln counties, it was your initial feedback that opened the door. Thank you so very much for responding to my call for help.
A scribe's thank you to Lisa Dunlap and Juno Ogle of the Roswell Daily Record for capturing the valid words and spirit of the meaning of Juneteenth in their featured newspaper articles. Also, thank you to editor John Dilmore for your advice and for printing this letter of thank you to the community and supporters.
Last but certainly not least, a special thank you to sponsors, suppliers, and supporters: Albertsons, attorney Bob McCrea, Barbara Gomez, Black Men United-Community Focused, B Natural Co, CWR-Awards & Trophies, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, Krumland Auto Group, Kymera Independent Physicians, Office Max, Southwest Printers, State of New Mexico Office of African American Affairs and Target.
To anyone that I may have missed — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Happy Juneteenth 2022.
Helen E. Wakefield, J.D., was in charge of coordinating the Juneteenth Official Flag Raising and Veterans' Luncheon held in Roswell June 18.