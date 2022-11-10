Kudos to the members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee for recommending to the full council the hiring of six more employees to staff the Roswell Animal Shelter, including recommending that $325,000 be moved from the city's general fund to the Animal Services Shelter operating budget. The shelter is in dire need of more staff, and the animals are in dire need of the care and attention that they deserve. With more staff on hand, there would be hope of achieving at least the minimum standards of care issued by the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine. Shortly after returning to Roswell last year after an extended absence, my husband and I adopted a dog from the City Animal Shelter. It broke my heart to see the desperate plight of so many animals deserving of loving care. C'mon, Roswell — these are living beings. I urge the entire city council to approve the budget amendment so the shelter can get the money it needs to look after the animals in an appropriate manner. — Bella Romain, Roswell