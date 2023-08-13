The weekend of June 30th – July 2nd, MainStreet Roswell hosted the annual AlienFest event on Main Street. As a return to previous UFO/AlienFest events, three blocks were closed off from 2nd Street to 5th Street. This was tremendous undertaking that encompassed a UFO parade, Pet Costume Contest, Human Costume Contest, live entertainment and over 30 vendors and 20+ food trucks/vendors all in a 3-day weekend! The streets were crowded with well over 10,000 visitors and tourists enjoying the fun atmosphere, food and entertainment. Events such as this cannot happen without the help of many and with this in mind, we would like to thank and recognize the following groups and individuals for their commitment to the community of Roswell.

Chaves County: Sheriff Herrington and Deputies, County Manager, HR Director, Facility Maintenance Director and most especially for the use of the beautiful Chaves County courthouse lawn.