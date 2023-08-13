The weekend of June 30th – July 2nd, MainStreet Roswell hosted the annual AlienFest event on Main Street. As a return to previous UFO/AlienFest events, three blocks were closed off from 2nd Street to 5th Street. This was tremendous undertaking that encompassed a UFO parade, Pet Costume Contest, Human Costume Contest, live entertainment and over 30 vendors and 20+ food trucks/vendors all in a 3-day weekend! The streets were crowded with well over 10,000 visitors and tourists enjoying the fun atmosphere, food and entertainment. Events such as this cannot happen without the help of many and with this in mind, we would like to thank and recognize the following groups and individuals for their commitment to the community of Roswell.
Chaves County: Sheriff Herrington and Deputies, County Manager, HR Director, Facility Maintenance Director and most especially for the use of the beautiful Chaves County courthouse lawn.
City of Roswell, City Manager and Deputy Manager, Street Department, Water Department, Engineering Department, Planning, Sanitation, City Councilors Arnold and Halverson.
Department of Transportation (DOT); Permitting Department for the use of Hwy 285 for the event and parade.
Thank you to the generous event Sponsors: JPZ Concessions, Pecos Valley Production, Pioneer Bank, Roswell the Magazine, ENMU-Roswell, Kymera Independent Physicians, Kodiak Gas Services, Cattle Baron Restaurants, Westlake Hardware ACE, Elaine Mayfield and Keep Chaves County Beautiful for providing us with trash cans and bags and for deputizing kids as Trash Rangers to help keep the area clean.
Volunteer groups/individuals: MainStreet Roswell Board, LDS Missionaries, Assisteens, Sean with Frontier Medical, CJ Banks, a constant and willing volunteer for any MainStreet Roswell project. Thank you to those who donated meals to feed the volunteers: Candy and Ike Beeman for the delicious homemade dinner, A-Pizza Place, El Toro Bravo, Roswell Donuts and McDonald’s. A big thank you to the Roswell Daily Record, Mornings with Mike 106.5 and Majestic Radio for promoting the event.
This list could go on and on but, overall, as a community we are fortunate that people still take time from their busy schedules to make Roswell a fun place to play, live-long and prosper!