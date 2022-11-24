The City Finance Committee has started our 1st quarter budget review of our City of Roswell FY23 budget (July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023). I report to you some of what I found.

Newly elected council members and I, had less than 90 days to balance and close our FY22 (July 1, 2021 thru June 30, 2022) books. According to State Law, the city is required to do a base budget for FY23 that is sent to the State for their review and then the final budget for FY23 is completed all in less than 90 days. We had many special meetings to complete these tasks. To be better informed we are planning many more during this fiscal year. We will also complete a top to bottom budget review of FY23 before starting the FY24budget.