Roswell is enjoying wonderful mid-June weather, not too hot, not too cold, just right. Enjoying the early evening on the patio, contemplating what is to come, our summer future is not bright.
Roswell has a serious mosquito problem. A serious quality of life problem. We have three streams east-west through our town feeding the Pecos River, the Hondo, the Spring River and the Berrendo Creek. The Hondo tends to be dry, the Spring River and Berrendo Creek are mostly dry with just enough water to encourage a thriving mosquito infestation.
Our city government says it is a county problem. Albeit in the city. The county does a valiant job of waging war on the little critters but, as reported in an NMSU 2019 study, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0212693, the bugs are resistant to what the county is using to combat the infestation. NMSU offered to help the county in 2021 to assess the problem but nothing developed.
Mosquitos breed and fly within about a quarter-mile of their breeding grounds, north and south, if you will. If you think about the location of the three breeding ground river beds in Roswell, this exposes a significant portion of our city’s residents … and pets … as prime targets.
Once the weather returns to normal and heats up, especially when our hoped-for monsoon season starts, most folks in Roswell will as usual not be able to enjoy their backyards and patios, as is becoming more and more prevalent.
What do the citizens of Roswell need to do to get the attention of both our city and county administrators and elected politicians to pay attention to and address this serious problem?
