Roswell is enjoying wonderful mid-June weather, not too hot, not too cold, just right. Enjoying the early evening on the patio, contemplating what is to come, our summer future is not bright.

Roswell has a serious mosquito problem. A serious quality of life problem. We have three streams east-west through our town feeding the Pecos River, the Hondo, the Spring River and the Berrendo Creek. The Hondo tends to be dry, the Spring River and Berrendo Creek are mostly dry with just enough water to encourage a thriving mosquito infestation.